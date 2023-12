Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

6 December 2023

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that it has today allotted and issued 1,051,043 new B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (“B Shares”).

The shares were issued pursuant to an offer for subscription for B Shares launched on 24 August 2023 to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the Offer, and the £795,800 of valid applications received since 24 August 2023 (the launch of the new B Share Offer), and up to and including 5 December 2023 in respect of the 2023/2024 tax year, the Company has today allotted and issued 1,051,043 B Shares. In accordance with the allotment formula set out in the prospectus for the Offer, the B Shares have been allotted at the offer prices in the range of 74.4p to 77.5p per share, calculated by reference to the unaudited net asset value of a B Share as at 30 September 2023 (74.4p per B Share as announced on 12 October 2023).

As a result of this allotment, the number of shares now in issue is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 21,780,329 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 29,895,705.

In respect of this allotment, an application will be made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the B Shares so issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that the admission of the B Shares will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 13 December 2023.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Matt Currie

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk