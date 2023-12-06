Jostens and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Honored at the Clio Awards

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1959 the Clios have been regarded as one of the most recognizable international advertising awards, honoring innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communication. Jostens and the Kansas City Chiefs are proud to have been awarded a bronze-level distinction at the 2023 Clios for their collaborative work on the Super Bowl LVII Ring.

“From the very beginning we knew that the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ring had to be one-of-a-kind,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “We took on that challenge and crafted a ring that captured the unique elements of their incredible organization. This recognition is representative of the work that Jostens and the Chiefs put into this ring and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring is not only filled with unique details, but it also boasts an impressive stone count. With 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies totaling approximately 16.10 carats, this ring is fit for World Champions.



Clio Sports, founded in 2014, honors the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. Annually, marketing and creative executives from brands, agencies, media, teams and leagues convene to select and celebrate the breakthrough communications that propel the industry forward, inspire a competitive marketplace of ideas and foster meaningful connections within the creative community.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn. More information can be found online at www.jostens.com.