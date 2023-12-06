North America Residential Ductwork Design Software Market Report 2023-2030: Smart Homes and Prefabrication Revolutionizing Ductwork Design

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Residential Ductwork Design Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment, By Application, By Construction Type, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America residential ductwork design software market size is expected to reach USD 450.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030

The market growth is driven by significant investment into smart infrastructure development and an upsurge in demand for HVAC systems to create more sustainable residential buildings. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), digitalization or automation of buildings could cut total energy usage in residential buildings between 2017 and 2040 by as much as 10%.





Demand for more efficient heating and cooling systems in residential premises is a primary driver of this industry. Homeowners are increasingly seeking methods to minimize their energy use and save money on their utility bills as they become more aware of energy-efficient devices' environmental and financial benefits.

This has increased demand for ductwork design software, which may assist homeowners and contractors in designing and installing efficient HVAC systems. The increase in new building projects is another element driving the growth of the North American residential ductwork design software industry. With the increasing demand for new houses, developers and builders seek methods to simplify operations and cut costs.



Platform providers like Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation work closely with their partners to provide next-generation ductwork design solutions and combine the technology, service, and equipment essential for creating seamless solutions. System and network integrators play a vital role in the value chain. They are involved in developing and integrating applications within the system and network. They have the relevant experience and necessary resources, such as data centers, to provide comprehensive customer support.



Stringent energy efficiency regulations and sustainability standards imposed by governments and industry bodies have driven the need for energy-efficient HVAC systems. Designers must adopt solutions that align with these regulations, making energy-efficient design markets indispensable.

Energy-efficient HVAC systems lead to reduced energy consumption and operational costs. Businesses and building owners are increasingly aware of the long-term financial benefits of lower energy bills, prompting a demand for ductwork design software that prioritizes energy efficiency. Ductwork design software has evolved with advancements in simulation technology, computational fluid dynamics, and artificial intelligence. These advancements enable accurate prediction of airflow behavior, leading to the identification of energy-efficient design strategies.



The major players in the market include Autodesk, CAD International, Trane, Graphisoft, Elite Software Development, and among others. These market players were ranked according to the key strategies they employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact.

The key strategies include strategic collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; new product development; capability expansion; mergers & acquisitions; and research & development initiatives. The market is highly competitive with leading players having an extended operating history, large customer base, and significant competitive strengths. They leverage these strategies to enhance their product offerings and expand their geographic footprint to untapped markets.



North America Residential Ductwork Design Software Market Report Highlights

Adopting sustainable building practices has propelled the demand for ductwork design software. Green building certificates, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), require specific HVAC design standards prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability

The high share can be attributed to the high demand for on-premises software and the regulatory, compliance, and security requirements. Organizations keep confidential information in-house rather than give it over to cloud providers

The growth is due to rising population and urbanization; as more individuals and families seek housing in urban centers and suburban areas, the need for new residential construction has intensified

The residential ductwork design software market has a significant surge in demand, primarily driven by the growth in single-family household construction. This trend has reshaped the landscape of the construction of HVAC industries, promoting software developers to create innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of professionals in the field

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $296.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $450.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered North America

