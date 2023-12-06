Wind Harvest Invites Investors to Exclusive Webinar Featuring CEO Kevin Wolf

Davis, California, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Harvest, a leading innovator in renewable energy, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Kevin Wolf, the company's CEO. The webinar, scheduled for December 19, promises a deep dive into Wind Harvest's mission, key milestones, and the extraordinary investment opportunities available.



Webinar Overview: Q&A with Wind Harvest CEO Kevin Wolf

Join us for an engaging session as Kevin Wolf, the visionary leader behind Wind Harvest, takes you on a journey through the company's groundbreaking solutions and their mission to harness excellent wind resources currently untapped by existing technologies.

Mission: Unleashing the Power of the Wind

Wind Harvest addresses a significant challenge in the renewable energy sector – the underutilization of excellent wind resources. The company's innovative solution, the Wind Harvester™ turbines, thrives in turbulent wind conditions, surpassing the limitations of traditional turbines.



In 2023, we patented essential components for the first Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine for turbulent Mid-Level wind. This trillion-dollar resource is inaccessible to traditional turbines. Having the first turbines short and tough enough to go under tall ones in wind farms has advantages. One is that others will want to license our new patents to make their own compact turbines.

Webinar Details:

Date: December 19

Time: 1pm pacific

Format: Interactive Q&A with CEO Kevin Wolf, followed by live questions from the audience.

Why Invest?

Wind Harvest is currently accepting investments at a low valuation, presenting an excellent opportunity for early backers to join a pioneering company at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

Secure Your Spot Now!



To participate in this exclusive webinar and gain firsthand insights from CEO Kevin Wolf, secure your spot by signing up here : https://dnagency.lpages.co/qa-with-wind-harvest-ceo-kevin-wolf/



Don't miss this chance to be part of a sustainable future and a lucrative investment opportunity with Wind Harvest.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jen Hoover, Investor Relations Administrator

jhoover@windharvest.com

About Wind Harvest

Wind Harvest is a leading innovator in renewable energy, dedicated to harnessing the power of wind with groundbreaking technologies. With a mission to address the untapped potential of excellent wind resources, Wind Harvest is at the forefront of revolutionizing the renewable energy landscape.