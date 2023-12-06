Calcium Hypochlorite Market Set to Surge at 3.5% CAGR, to Reach USD 8.0 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR, calcium hypochlorite was valued at US$ 5.8 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 3.5% is projected from 2023 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 8.0 billion by the end of 2031. A continuing research and development effort may improve calcium hypochlorite's production processes, making it more cost-effective and efficient.

Environmental sustainability and chemical disposal regulations may influence calcium hypochlorite's innovation. Companies might explore environmentally friendly manufacturing processes or greener alternatives. Calcium hypochlorite may be in high demand as global water scarcity concerns continue to rise. Water challenges are especially prevalent in regions with limited water resources.

Pandemics such as COVID-19 have refocused attention on hygiene and sanitation. Calcium hypochlorite may benefit from this increase in disinfection product demand. Research into alternative water disinfection technologies may significantly impact the calcium hypochlorite market. Innovative disinfection methods, such as ultraviolet and ozone, may lead to competition.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2506



Consumer preferences may change, and health and environmental concerns may increase the demand for calcium hypochlorite. Water purification methods that are environmentally friendly, safe, and effective are preferred over conventional methods.

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Growth Drivers

Calcium hypochlorite, a chemical used in water treatment, has become more popular in response to environmental regulations that mandate compliance with safety and compliance requirements. Water-based treatment facilities around the world are driving the demand for calcium hypochlorite.

Water treatment chemicals, such as calcium hypochlorite, are widely used to disinfect and purify water in a variety of industries, such as swimming pools, municipal water treatment, and industrial processes. As these industries grow, calcium hypochlorite demand increases. Rubber is produced with calcium hypochlorite, contributing to the growth of the market.

Due to increasing awareness about waterborne diseases and the necessity to ensure clean and safe water supplies, calcium hypochlorite is becoming increasingly popular as a water disinfection chemical. Water treatment facilities expand and modernize, increasing the use of calcium hypochlorite to disinfect water.

The chemical calcium hypochlorite is used in various industrial processes to disinfect and sanitize water. Industries like food and beverage, pulp and paper, and textiles can drive the demand for calcium hypochlorite.

Calcium hypochlorite is a significant market driver for water disinfection in swimming pools. Because of stringent regulations and standards related to water sanitation, water treatment chemicals are in high demand. Calcium hypochlorite is a water treatment solution often used in developing countries to address water quality problems caused by industrialization and urbanization.

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Key Players

Globally, calcium hypochlorite manufacture is consolidated with a few leading companies. In order to increase their calcium hypochlorite market share, leading companies expand their product portfolio and merge and acquire.

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Tosoh Corporation

Lonza

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Pvt. Ltd.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Innova Corporate (India)

Nikunj Chemical Limited

Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of Market Report

The powder-form segment of the calcium hypochlorite market is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031.

Water treatment is projected to dominate the calcium hypochlorite market during the forecast period.

Government grants in developing countries are funding improvements to water supplies.

Due to the high prevalence of waterborne diseases in Asia Pacific, the market for calcium hypochlorite is expected to grow between 2023 and 2031.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2506

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Regional Landscape

Growing populations in Asia Pacific have created a growing need for water disinfectants in the region. Calcium hypochlorite has become a common practice in this region as a water disinfectant. As a result, demand for this chemical has increased. Water and wastewater treatment industries have grown significantly in the Asia Pacific region. Water treatment processes in this region extensively utilize calcium hypochlorite, contributing to this chemical's demand.

With more household cleaners and other cleaning services available in the region, calcium hypochlorite demand is expected to rise. The growing automotive market in Asia Pacific indirectly boosts calcium hypochlorite demand. As a result of industrial applications, water treatment, and sanitation needs, calcium hypochlorite has a significant market in China.

Growing industrial applications, including those in the automotive industry, support China's calcium hypochlorite market growth. As urbanization and water disinfection become more common in emerging economies like China, there is a growing demand for calcium hypochlorite.

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Pellet

Granule

By Application

Water Treatment

House Cleaners & Detergents

Agrochemicals

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2506<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Carbotanium Market - The global market was valued at USD 13.4 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.0 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 59.2 Mn by the end of 2031

Sulfuric Acid Market - The industry was valued at USD 13.9 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: