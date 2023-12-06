Industrial Filtration Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Robust Opportunities in Power Generation Sector, Filtration Gains Traction in Diverse Industrial Environments

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Filtration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Filtration Market to Reach $50.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Filtration estimated at US$30.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Air segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global industrial filtration market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions in the present market growth. However, it is expected that the pandemic has paved the way for future demand in this industry. Industrial filtration encompasses various types, including liquid and air filters. The market for industrial filtration is diverse, with applications across manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

Regionally, the industrial filtration market is analyzed for both developed and developing regions. China and Asia-Pacific, in particular, are expected to experience significant growth, along with other regions such as the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The competitive landscape of the industrial filtration market in 2022 reveals varying degrees of market presence for players, ranging from strong to niche or trivial. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and competitive strategies in this

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Industrial Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment

Regulatory Environment Strengthens Prospects of Air Filtration Equipment

Critical Importance of Air & Water Filtration in Industrial Settings Steers Market Expansion

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms Benefit Market Prospects

Filtration Gains Traction in Diverse Industrial Environments

Robust Opportunities in Power Generation Sector

Oil & Gas Applications Present Various Filtration Opportunities

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

Sand Filters Augment Water Filtration Infrastructure

Integration of AI Enhances Water Treatment Processes

Use of Enzymes to Improve Water Filtration Systems

AFM Filter Media Technology Reinforces Water Treatment Capabilities

