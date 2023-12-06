Universal Transit Named 2023 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MANALAPAN, N.J., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Universal Transit as one of this year’s Top Tech Transportation Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.



AI-powered automation retains its top spot from a majority of the winners (46% vs. last year’s 35%), with AI, smart data capture and real-time transportation management trailing behind (41%, 33% and 29%, respectively). And, winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million-plus, with startups beginning operation as early as 2000.

“Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront. They're introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The future of the supply chain industry is now. And, now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups' initiatives.”

“Our unwavering commitment to innovation has placed us at the forefront of the rapidly evolving auto transport industry. We are proud to be among the pioneers driving positive change and paving the way for a more efficient, innovate, and transparent supply chain. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who are passionate about transforming the auto transport landscape. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of this industry,” says George Milorava, CEO and Co-Founder of Universal Transit.

Go to https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Universal Transit

Universal Transit, an AI-powered car shipping platform, provides automated solutions and vehicle shipping with dynamic pricing, predictive analysis, and efficient operations for customers and carriers. The platform leverages AI that automates, digitalizes, and provides visibility into operations for all stakeholders. Key features: Universal LoadBoard, designed to cater to a broad spectrum of users in the auto transport industry, offers an array of features tailored to meet the unique needs of each stakeholder, and Universal Dispatch, designed to address the industry's pain points head-on, aims to streamline operations, enhance communication, and elevate the overall auto transport experience. The company’s vision is to transform the auto transport industry by fundamentally changing how vehicles are booked, priced, and shipped. Universal Transit aspires to be the go-to platform for anyone looking to transport vehicles, offering not just a service but a complete evolution in the way vehicles is moved. For more information visit at https://universaltransit.com/

