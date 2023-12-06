Extensiv Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Tech Awards in Supply Chain Visibility, Warehouse Automation, and WMS/TMS Categories

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Extensiv , the leading provider of omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, announced it was named a Top Software & Tech Award winner for 2023. The award is given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. The Top Software & Tech Award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. Extensiv Network Manager and Extensiv’s overall platform won in the Supply Chain Visibility Category, Warehouse Automation, and WMS/TMS categories.



“This award validates Extensiv’s vision to deliver transformative results to brands, and third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers through the industry’s most comprehensive platform for omnichannel fulfillment, from shopping cart to delivery,” said Sheridan Richey, CTO of Extensiv. “Extensiv Network Manager represents an industry first, as the only technology enabling 4PLs and 3PLs to manage hybrid, distributed fulfillment networks that locate inventory closer to consumers. They can uplevel their operations with intelligent order routing and complete visibility and control of inventory across all warehouse locations. We will continue to build the solutions brands and 3PLs need to grow their business and demonstrate tangible results in a complex supply chain. We’re honored by this recognition and look forward to continuing to create the future of omnichannel fulfillment.”

Close to 58% of 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Tech Award submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software, warehouse automation and procurement/ERP software at 18% each, and robotics at just 9% of the submissions.

“From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Go to https://foodl.me/39lje2 to view the full list of winners.

The 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Tech Award is the latest in a series of industry achievements for Extensiv. Earlier this fall, Extensiv was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time and its CMO Rachel Trindade received the 2023 Women in Supply Chain award, and CEO Andy Lloyd was named as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Pros to Know .

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS) , order management (OMS) , inventory management (IMS) , and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.