Revolutionizing AI: ALAYA AI’s Sustainable Community Business Ecosystem

Auckland, New Zealand , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALAYA AI, a pioneer in distributed artificial intelligence data platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform that seamlessly integrates data collection, annotation and social commerce.

ALAYA AI aims to meet the evolving needs and segment trajectories of the artificial intelligence industry, providing unique solutions that not only foster a sustainable economic system but also prioritize user privacy, ownership protection, and the creation of high-quality, scalable data for maximum Develop a user knowledge payment system in an all-round way and contribute to the social sharing economy.





Connecting Communities and AI through Social Commerce:

ALAYA AI aims to bridge the gap between communities, data, and artificial intelligence, revolutionizing the way we approach data-driven technologies. The platform's Social Commerce feature facilitates the creation of a vibrant ecosystem where users can contribute valuable data while enjoying full protection of their ownership and privacy.

Fun and Rewarding User Experience:

One of ALAYA AI's standout features is its engaging quiz, designed to enhance users' knowledge while providing them with digital asset rewards. Users equipped with Alaya AI NFTs can actively participate in ecological tasks, becoming essential AI data sources and unlocking platform incentives.

Secure Digital Asset Trading with Blockchain and AI:

ALAYA AI introduces a cutting-edge marketplace where users can securely and efficiently trade unique NFTs. The integration of blockchain and AI ensures a transparent and trustworthy trading environment, opening up new possibilities for digital asset enthusiasts.

Provide users with a comprehensive user manual:

ALAYA AI prioritizes user experience with a comprehensive user manual. From registering to taking quizzes, completing data tasks, and browsing the market, the platform strives to provide the simplest, most direct, and smoothest user experience for all users. You can directly participate in the era of AI evolution and personal knowledge charging without complicated application and review processes.

Key Features for Sustainable Growth:

Sustainable Economic System: ALAYA AI empowers users to earn revenue through various avenues, including answering questions, pledging, and trading NFTs, contributing to the platform's long-term sustainability.

Group Intelligence: The platform's assignment algorithms ensure fair and cost-effective job evaluation, fostering a collaborative and intelligent community.

Community Expansion: ALAYA AI brings together a diverse and creative user base, forming a tightly connected community of mass volunteers. This community-driven approach enhances user stickiness and radiates influence outward to the general public.

Tiny Data Approach: Recognizing the limitations of traditional big data approaches, ALAYA AI emphasizes the importance of "tiny" data, focusing on high-quality data needed for generating business insights and automating decisions.





Current Product Stage and DAU

Alaya AI launched products 1.0 and 2.0 in June and August respectively in 2023, and deployed them on Arbitrum. It currently ranks among the top 15 in terms of activity on the chain, and ranks among the top 3 among projects that have not yet issued tokens.

At present, the main users cover East Asia, India, Southeast Asia and other regions, with registered users reaching 400K+. Currently, there are 15K daily users and at least 1500 on-chain interactions per day.

Countless users can get rewards of ETH and AIA tokens in the product every day





Alaya AI participated in Binance’s Blockchain Week in Turkey on November 8, 2023, and was honored to be the official after party sponsor of Binance Blockchain Week

Future Plan

In the near future, Alaya AI will be deployed on BNB Chain and Optimism to further expand the product user ecosystem.

About ALAYA AI:

ALAYA AI is at the forefront of reshaping the landscape of AI data platforms. By seamlessly integrating social commerce, engaging quizzes, and secure digital asset trading, ALAYA AI empowers users to contribute to the growth of a sustainable data ecosystem. The platform's commitment to privacy, ownership protection, and high-quality data positions it as a leader in the AI industry

For more about ALAYA, kindly refer to

Website: https://www.aialaya.io/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alaya_AI



Telegram: https://t.me/Alaya_AI



Medium: https://medium.com/@alaya-ai



Deck: https://docsend.com/view/tvrctaq5hyen5max





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

