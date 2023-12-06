Coffee Capsules Market projected to reach USD 338.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Coffee Capsules Market ” , by Material (Aluminium, Compostable, PBT Plastic), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), End User (Commercial, Household) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Coffee Capsules Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 241.9 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 338.1 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Material, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Lavazza Group Coffee Nirvana Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG Coffeeza Starbucks Corporation

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Coffee Capsules Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global coffee capsules market has emerged as a vital component within the coffee industry, revolutionizing the way consumers experience and enjoy coffee. Coffee capsules, characterized by their convenience and consistent quality, have witnessed significant growth, driven by the rising demand for quick and efficient coffee solutions. The market's pivotal role lies in addressing the evolving preferences of consumers for on-the-go and customizable coffee experiences. This trend has not only catered to the fast-paced lifestyles of individuals but has also provided a lucrative avenue for the coffee industry to expand its reach and capture a broader consumer base.

Moreover, the coffee capsules market contributes substantially to sustainability efforts within the industry. Many manufacturers have adopted eco-friendly initiatives, such as recyclable and biodegradable capsule options, aligning with the growing global focus on environmental consciousness. This emphasis on sustainability not only enhances the market's standing but also positions the coffee industry as a responsible player in meeting consumer demands while minimizing its ecological footprint. In summary, the global coffee capsules market plays a vital role in shaping the modern coffee landscape, providing a convenient and eco-conscious solution that benefits both consumers and the broader industry.

Major Vendors in the Global Coffee Capsules Market:

Lavazza Group

Coffee Nirvana

Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG

Coffeeza

Starbucks Corporation

Fresh Brew Co.

illycaffe S.p.A.

Nestle S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

JDE Peets N.V.

Halo Coffee

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Aumeeka Ventures LLP

The J. M. Smucker Company

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Rising Demand for Convenient Coffee Solutions

The global coffee capsules market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for convenient and quick coffee solutions. Consumers are increasingly opting for coffee capsules due to their convenience, ease of use, and time-saving attributes. The capsules offer a hassle-free brewing process, eliminating the need for measuring coffee grounds, handling filters, or cleaning brewing equipment. This convenience factor has become particularly crucial in today's fast-paced lifestyle, where consumers seek efficient and time-saving options without compromising on the quality of their coffee. The single-serve nature of coffee capsules also ensures consistency in flavor and strength, catering to the preferences of diverse consumer segments. As a result, manufacturers in the coffee industry are investing in the development of compatible coffee capsule systems, contributing to the expansion of the global market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing preference for convenient coffee consumption.

Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Rise in demand for premium and specialty coffee.

Expanding market penetration in emerging economies.

Opportunities:

Innovation in capsule design and technology.

Rising trend of online retail channels.

Health and wellness-oriented coffee capsules.

Collaborations and partnerships within the coffee industry.

Increasing Premiumization and Innovation in Coffee Products

Another key driver for the global coffee capsules market is the trend of premiumization and innovation in coffee products. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward high-quality and premium coffee experiences, driving the demand for specialty coffee capsules. Coffee capsule manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing a variety of premium and gourmet coffee blends, targeting consumers who are willing to pay a premium for unique and sophisticated flavors. The market has witnessed the introduction of capsules featuring single-origin coffee, organic blends, and exotic flavor profiles, appealing to the evolving taste preferences of consumers. This premiumization not only expands the market's revenue but also fosters brand loyalty among discerning coffee enthusiasts. Additionally, the continuous innovation in capsule technology, such as compostable and biodegradable materials, is addressing environmental concerns and attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

Europe dominates the market for Coffee Capsules.

The European region stands out as a dominant force in the global coffee capsules market. Countries such as Italy, France, and Germany have been pioneers in the adoption of coffee capsule systems. In Italy, the birthplace of espresso, the convenience and consistency offered by coffee capsules have gained widespread acceptance. The European market is characterized by a high level of coffee culture and a strong inclination toward premium coffee experiences, aligning well with the attributes of coffee capsules.

An emerging market with significant growth potential is the Asia-Pacific region, and within it, China is poised to become a key player in the coffee capsules market. The coffee culture in China has been evolving rapidly, with a growing number of consumers embracing coffee as a daily beverage. The increasing influence of Western lifestyles and the rise of coffee shop culture contribute to the rising demand for convenient coffee solutions, making coffee capsules an attractive choice. Furthermore, the expanding middle class and changing consumer preferences towards premium and specialty coffee experiences create a favorable environment for the growth of the coffee capsules market in China. As coffee consumption continues to rise, manufacturers are strategically targeting this region, presenting a promising future for the market.

The Material Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global coffee capsules market, the material segment, comprising aluminium, compostable, and PBT Plastic, currently dominates due to a confluence of sustainability concerns and product performance. Aluminium capsules offer premium quality and effective barrier properties, ensuring the freshness of coffee. Compostable capsules address growing environmental awareness, providing a biodegradable alternative. PBT Plastic capsules, with their durability and cost-effectiveness, contribute to the segment's dominance. This diverse material portfolio caters to varied consumer preferences, combining eco-friendliness, quality, and affordability, thereby establishing the Material segment as a leader in the evolving landscape of coffee capsule choices.

