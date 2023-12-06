Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $656.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.1% - Rising Government Funding and Research Initiatives

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Genome Mapping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Instruments, Software), By Application (Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical genome mapping market size is estimated to reach USD 656.2 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2030

This can be attributed to developments in studying efficient treatments for a variety of chronic diseases. The ability of optical genome mapping (OGM) to complement other genomic sequencing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), has created synergies in genomics research.



Researchers can integrate optical mapping data with NGS data to obtain a more comprehensive view of the genome, which is particularly valuable in clinical diagnostics and cancer research. In August 2023, Bionano Genomics participated in the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2023 annual meeting with a wide range of sessions covering the utility of OGM for hematological malignancy and solid tumor cancer research, including poster presentations and scientific platform from Bionano Genomics, which also featured a panel discussion of esteemed researchers from across the cancer genomics field.



Technological advancements have played a significant role in the growth of the OGM industry. Over the years, there have been substantial improvements in the underlying technologies used in optical mapping. High-resolution imaging techniques, such as fluorescence microscopy, have become more sophisticated, enabling researchers to visualize and analyze individual DNA molecules with unprecedented precision. Advancements in DNA labeling methods and data analysis algorithms have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of OGM, making it a reliable and robust tool for genomic research. In June 2023, Bionano Genomics introduced the Stratys system for high throughput OGM via software for evaluating genomic data for hematologic malignancies.



Moreover, the accessibility of optical mapping technology has also improved, making it more widely available to researchers and institutions. Several companies have developed commercial optical mapping platforms, offering turnkey solutions for genomics research. This commercialization has not only made optical mapping more accessible but has also accelerated its adoption across different sectors.



Optical Genome Mapping Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and reagents, software, services, and others. The services segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.1% in 2022. This is attributed to the technological advancements in instruments and the increasing number of service providers. The consumables and reagents segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period

Based on application, the structural variant detection segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 49.2%. In contrast, the genome assembly segment is anticipated to exhibit the second fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the expanding research on gene expressions, genomic diversity, and complex data sequencing

Based on end-users, the academic research institutes segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 59.1%. On the other hand, the hospitals and clinical laboratories segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 25.0% owing to the increasing investment in new drug targets and therapeutic approaches

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 43.4%, owing to the growing investments and funding in the biotechnology sector

Company Profiles

Bionano Genomics

Nucleome Informatics Private Limited

Praxis Genomics, LLC

SourceBio International Limited (Source BioScience)

MedGenome

INRAE (French Plant Genomic Resources Center (CNRGV))

PerkinElmer (PerkinElmer Genomics)

Genohub Inc.

Hofkens Lab

Cerba

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in genomic research

3.2.1.2. Rising government funding and research initiatives

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Cost of equipment and consumables

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Optical Genome Mapping Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Instruments

4.2.1. Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Consumables and Reagents

4.4. Software

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Optical Genome Mapping Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Structural Variant Detection

5.2.1. Structural Variant Detection Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Genome Assembly

5.4. Microbial Strain Typing



Chapter 6. End-user Business Analysis

6.1. Optical Genome Mapping Market: End-user Movement Analysis

6.2. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Clinical Laboratories

6.4. Academic research institutes



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Optical Genome Mapping Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

