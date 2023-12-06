Beyond Finance Celebrates ‘Financial Practice Week,’ An Addition to Chase’s Calendar of Events

HOUSTON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's largest debt resolution organizations, is proud to announce the addition of "Financial Practice Week" in Chase’s Calendar of Events 2024: The Ultimate Go-to Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months, 67th Edition.



Financial Practice Week will increase the value of April’s Financial Literacy Month by encouraging and empowering consumers to put what they have learned about finances into practice and long-term action. The week will ensure that consumers can practically apply what they’ve learned.

"Increasing the financial literacy of anyone is critical," said Beyond Finance's Chief Financial Wellness Advisor and Creator of Financial Practice Week, Dr. Erika Rasure . "But empowering consumers to put their new understanding into practice is the key to their future financial success. That’s why I’m so proud to help grow this important week–debt is something you have, not who you are."

Featured on page 234 of Chase’s guide, Financial Practice Week will be observed for the first time from April 22-26, 2024. The week is designed to encourage consumers to embrace positive, actionable changes in financial behaviors, fostering a shift away from the cycle of debt. This recognition aligns with the broader initiatives the financial services industry encourages during April's "Financial Literacy Month."

Beyond Finance's mention in Chase’s Calendar of Events 2024 underscores the company's commitment to helping move people beyond debt and transforming lives through innovative and practical financial solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized in Chase’s Calendar of Events 2024 for our efforts during Financial Practice Week. Beyond Finance believes in the power of education and daily practice to break the cycle of debt and empower individuals to take control of their financial futures," said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli.

For more information about Financial Practice Week and Beyond Finance's commitment to sound financial practice, contact communications@beyondfinance.com.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest, most successful, and most influential debt consolidation services organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt resolution programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to help move beyond debt. Since 2017, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, they merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company they are today. They have additional offices in Fort Worth, Chicago, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About Chase’s Calendar of Events

Chase’s Calendar of Events has been the world’s datebook since 1957. It is the most comprehensive and authoritative reference available on special events, worldwide holidays and festivals, civic observances, historic anniversaries, famous birthdays and much more. Hundreds of new entries are submitted each spring to join the more than 12,500 items that comprise each year’s edition. For more information, visit rowman.com/page/chases.

