Assessing the Potential Consequences of the EU Ban on Heated Tobacco Flavours: 2023 Consumer Survey Analysis

This report focuses on the potential impact on heated tobacco consumers of the upcoming ban on flavoured tobacco-containing heated tobacco sticks in the European Union (EU).

It analyses current consumption patterns in four European countries (Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Poland), which are four of the six largest heated tobacco markets by value in the EU. The report aims to identify to what extent the removal of these flavoured products will impact the consumption patterns of current heated tobacco users and how these consumers are likely to respond to the changes.

The research is completely independent and original. It is conducted by a multilingual market analysis team, all specialists in this sector, and goes through a rigorous review and editing process before publication. Research draws on multiple sources, including: online and offline resources and data, our own extensive databases and report archives, interviews with key stakeholders, and consumer/industry surveys.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Heated tobacco usage patterns

Consumption patterns of flavoured sticks

Potential impact of flavour ban

Potential substitute products for heated tobacco

Popularity of tobacco-free herbal sticks

