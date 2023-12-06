Dialysis Equipment Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 25.2 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dialysis equipment industry was worth US$ 16.0 Billion in 2022. According to estimates, the industry will expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031. The market is estimated to reach over US$ 25.2 billion by 2031. Researchers are exploring new ways to restore kidney function in regenerative medicine, removing the need for dialysis in the long run.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than two million people worldwide rely on dialysis or kidney transplants. Almost half (46 percent) of new kidney failure patients are under 65 years old, and the number of individuals suffering from kidney failure has risen 35 percent since 2009.

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) to create a better dialysis membrane that improves kidney failure treatment. As organ transplantation technology advances, alternative treatments may become available, affecting the dialysis market.

Technological advancements have improved the functionality of modern dialysis machines. The new machines offer better fluid balance, filtration, and patient monitoring. These advances have made dialysis more effective and efficient, necessitating the development of newer and more advanced equipment.

Dialysis procedures can be streamlined and made more efficient through automation and robotics. Medical professionals can perform dialysis procedures more accurately and precisely with robotic-assisted systems.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Key Players

A number of global players have increased their market share by expanding their product portfolios and acquiring smaller companies.

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Rockwell Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD.

Nipro Corporation

TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Bellco (Medtronic)

Nikkiso Co.

Key Findings of Market Report

Dialysis devices that are portable or wearable will drive demand in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence/machine learning integration in dialysis equipment presents a significant growth opportunity in years to come.

In 2022, the hemodialysis equipment segment dominated the global dialysis equipment market.

With growing infrastructure, the global market for dialysis centers is set to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Dialysis at home is becoming more popular due to increased patient convenience and technological advancements. Home dialysis reduces healthcare costs, increases comfort, and allows greater scheduling flexibility. Increasing awareness of kidney disease and its importance for early detection, encouraging people to seek prompt treatment, including dialysis.

To minimize adverse reactions and enhance treatment effectiveness, efforts are currently being made to make dialysis equipment and membranes more biocompatible. Automating and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into dialysis equipment is a suitable method for optimizing treatment parameters, increasing efficiency, and reducing the risk of errors.

As chronic kidney disease increases in prevalence, a greater focus is placed on developing cost-effective dialysis solutions. Health insurance policies and reimbursements significantly impact determining the demand for dialysis equipment. Healthcare providers are encouraged to offer and invest in dialysis treatments by ensuring adequate reimbursement, thus driving equipment demand.

Economic conditions like GDP growth, inflation, and unemployment rates can affect dialysis equipment demand. The standard of care and availability of healthcare infrastructure, such as hospitals and dialysis centers, influence the demand for dialysis equipment. The accessibility and use of dialysis equipment can be increased with adequate funding and investment in healthcare facilities.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the demand for dialysis equipment market. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney diseases are common in North America. Dialysis equipment is crucial in managing these conditions by filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood.

Among the major factors driving demand for dialysis equipment in North America is the aging population. Dialysis treatment is more common in older individuals because of the increased risk of kidney-related diseases.

Hypertension and diabetes are major risk factors for kidney disease. As these diseases become more prevalent in North America, dialysis equipment will become an increasingly popular treatment option. As technology advances, dialysis equipment has become more efficient, safer, and convenient.

The availability of portable dialysis machines and home-based dialysis machines has contributed to the increase in North American demand for dialysis equipment. A number of government initiatives and reimbursement policies have been implemented in North America to make dialysis treatment more accessible and affordable. As a result, dialysis equipment demand increases.

Key Developments

In May 2023, PolyMedicure launched its 'Make in India diagnostic machine.' Poly Medicure introduced its critical care product line, signaling a wider range of medical needs the company hopes to address.

In June 2023, Outset Medical developed Tablo, a portable hemodialysis system that treats acute and chronic renal failure patients. The Tablo medical dialysis system differs from traditional dialysis machines in that it is compact, portable, and suitable for home use, hospitals, and clinics.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Hemodialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis Machine

Dialyzer

Blood line systems and Catheters

Concentrators and Solutions

Peritoneal Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Machine

Concentrators and solutions

Catheters and Tubing

By End User

Dialysis Centers

Home Care Settings

By Countries/Sub Regions

United States

Canada

Central and South America and Caribbean

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Middle East

Africa

Southeast Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

India

