Credit Card Issuance Services Market Analysis 2023-2027: Market Size, Major Drivers And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Credit Card Issuance Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Credit Card Issuance Services Global Market Report 2023, the global credit card issuance services market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $437.25 billion in 2022 to $478.09 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The credit card issuance services market is anticipated to reach $660.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8.4%.



Drivers of Growth

The escalating demand for credit cards is a primary driver propelling the growth of the credit card issuance services market. As consumers increasingly seek credit products offering flexible spending, credit card issuers play a pivotal role in facilitating transactions, managing repayments, and handling chargeback requests. Notably, in the fourth quarter of 2022, credit card balances in the USA surged by $61 billion to $986 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This surge underscores the pivotal role credit cards play in consumer finance, contributing to the credit card issuance services market's upward trajectory.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Key players in the credit card issuance services market, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, and American Express Company, are driving innovation through technological advancements. Marqeta Inc., a modern card issuing platform, introduced an API-driven credit card issuing platform, allowing for the rapid launch of next-generation credit card programs with customizable features. Similarly, Mastercard Inc.'s strategic acquisition of account-to-account-based services from Nets Group for $3.12 billion in March 2021 positions it to enhance its exposure to high-growth markets and fast-growing business segments, such as e-commerce.

Trends and Leading Regions

Technological advancements emerge as a key trend within the credit card issuance services market, with companies focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their market positions. North America led the market in 2022, with the region demonstrating the largest share. As the credit card issuance services market evolves, segments such as Consumer Credit Cards, Business Credit Cards, Issuers (Banks, Credit Unions, Non-Banking Financial Companies), and End-Users (Personal, Business) are expected to play crucial roles in shaping the industry landscape.

The Credit Card Issuance Services Market Report offers valuable insights for players seeking to scale their businesses in this dynamic landscape. With detailed analyses of growth potential, drivers, and regional dynamics, businesses can make informed decisions and strategize effectively. As technological advancements continue to shape the industry, players can leverage the report to stay ahead, innovate their offerings, and tap into emerging opportunities. By understanding market trends and positioning themselves strategically, businesses can thrive in the evolving credit card issuance services market.

