United States Energy & Sports Drinks Market Trends & Opportunities - The Role of "Superfoods," "Adaptogens," and "Food as Medicine" in Functional Beverages

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Energy & Sports Drinks: Market Trends & Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the sports and energy drink market. Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior pertaining to sports and energy drinks and attitudes on food, diet, health, and product packaging are taken into account. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense, as well as in the context of buying/using sports and energy drinks.

Energy and sports drinks account for the largest segment of the overall functional beverage market, representing over half of functional beverage sales in 2023.

Energy drinks purport to provide functional benefits including increased energy and boosts in cognitive function/brain activity. They contain stimulant ingredients, typically caffeine, and claim to provide mental and physical energy. Some of these beverages are carbonated or sweetened, and they tend to contain other functional ingredients such as taurine, guarana, panax, L-carnitine, and ginseng for energy and focus.

Sports drinks are used for enhanced hydration and sports performance. These products typically contain electrolytes, and they are made to hydrate efficiently before, during, or after exercising. They tend to contain salt, minerals, and sometimes sugar to help replenish the body's natural concentration of these substances.

Energy and sports drinks have a more mature market than many other functional beverages. Some of the top sports and energy drink brands (e.g., Gatorade, Powerade, Red Bull) have been marketed for decades, although there is still room for expansion in these product segments. Unlike other functional beverages, traditional versions of energy drinks and sports drinks may not have an especially healthy perception among consumers due to concerns about added sugar content, energy crashes, or lack of nutritional value.

Many newer introductions to the market go beyond traditional formulations and have better-for-you claims compared to standard energy and sports drink formulations to address the desire for products that are more healthy or have additional functional features.

The US sports and energy drink market is projected to expand at an average rate of 6.4% annually, reaching $45.9 billion in 2027. Sales of sports and energy drinks posted robust gains from 2020 to 2022. Volumes were buoyed by increased consumer awareness and adoption, faster than average grocery sales, and new product introductions, while average prices rose due to both inflation and premiumization.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Recent Trends in Adoption and Innovation Key Consumer Trends Packaging Trends Scope

Chapter 2: Recent Historical Trends from the Pandemic to the Inflation Era

First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods in 2020

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity

Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits

Concerns About COVID-19 Exposure Have Remained

Rising Prices During the Pandemic

Food Shortages During the Pandemic

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Pandemic Effects on Work

In-Store Shopping Patterns

Chapter 3: Overview and Market Trends

The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Concerns About Food Waste

Food Intolerances and Food Allergies Are a Concern to Many Consumers

Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends

Nutrients, Ingredients, and Desired Health Benefits Sought by Consumers

Chapter 4: Market Size and Forecast

Highlights Scope Energy and Sports Drink Sales

Consumer Beverage Purchases and Use

Chapter 5: Marketing Trends and Opportunities

The Role of "Superfoods," "Adaptogens," and "Food as Medicine" in Functional Beverages

Hemp and CBD

Functional Mushrooms

Brain Health, Cognitive Function (Nootropics), and Mental Focus Increasingly a Part of Energy Drinks

Energy and Sports Functions with Other Functional Benefits

Some Consumers Engage in "Cleanse" and "Detox" Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity, Mood, Energy, or Overall Health

Opportunities to Interest Older Consumers in Energy and Sports Beverages Marketing to Families with Children

Opportunities to Target Gamers

"Better-For-You" Trends

Newer Entrants and Notable Activity

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Marketing

In-Store Purchasing Trends

Chapter 6: Consumer Demographics

Purchases of Sports and Energy Drinks

Trends by Gender

Trends by Age Bracket and Generation

Patterns Based on Household Income

Regional Differences

Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

Educational Attainment

Presence of Children in the Household

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery and Pickup Services)

Clean Label Dieters

Gamers

Sports and Fitness Participants

Chapter 7: Consumer Psychographics

Special Eating Restrictions or Preferences

Levels of Stress, Anxiety, Tiredness, Loneliness, Energy, and Focus

Perceptions About Health and Nutrition

Influences on Food/Beverage Consumption or Shopping Choices

Opinions on Sustainability

Companies Mentioned

Kroger

Safeway

ALDI

Walmart

Target

Meijer

Costco

Sam's Club

BJ's

Pilot/Flying J

Circle K

7-Eleven

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Amazon

Thrive Market

FreshDirect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv8ajl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.