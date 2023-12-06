Medical Technology Innovator Thornhill Medical’s MOVES® SLC™ is acquired for United States Marine Corp En Route Care Modernization and added to Authorized Medical Allowance List (AMAL) 647

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical technology innovator Thornhill Medical is pleased to announce that the United States Marine Corps (USMC) has acquired its integrated life support technology, MOVES® SLC™. The acquisition supports USMC En Route Care modernization goals using state-of-the-art, lightweight, critical care equipment to successfully transport patients from Role 2 to Role 3 care. MOVES® SLC™ has also been formally added to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Authorized Medical Allowance List (AMAL) 647 for En Route Care.



The game-changing MOVES® SLC™ system addresses the need for medical technology that is smaller, lighter, more durable, flexible and easy to maintain, and less reliant on supply chain. This enables care of wounded Marines with advanced critical care capabilities in far forward, extreme or austere environments, sustaining care over lengthy evacuation distances, with a variety of transportation modes.

MOVES® SLC™ is the only micro-integrated life support system that combines an oxygen (O2) concentrator, a unique O2-conserving ventilator, suction, and complete vital signs monitoring in a single compact, rugged, portable, battery-operated system, which operates without oxygen cylinders.

Thornhill Medical’s first generation of MOVES® technology was developed specifically for the needs of the USMC. Since that time, the transformative technology has been making a remarkable impact in the delivery of care and transport of trauma patients in current real-world combat and humanitarian missions.

“This latest AMAL approval and modernization purchase of the MOVES® SLC™ technology reaffirms that Thornhill Medical will continue to support the USMC, the US military more broadly and others around the world to be future-ready now, in an evolving battle space,” says Derek Watt, VP Field Operations, Thornhill Medical.

“Mobility and logistic efficiency will overwhelmingly influence the ability of military medicine to accomplish its mission and save lives,” explains Thornhill Medical Military Advisory Council Member and former US Navy Surgeon General, VADM (Dr.) Forrest Faison (US Navy, Ret) “Innovative medical technologies built for battlefields like Thornhill Medical’s MOVES® SLC™ delivers on both mobility and reducing logistic support requirements to allow medical teams to deliver the latest and best technologies for casualty care anywhere, at any time, and to sustain that capability throughout the conflict.”

For more information, please contact: