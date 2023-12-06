US Security Testing Market to See Major Growth by 2028: Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Enhances Application and Network Safeguards

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Security Testing Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States is witnessing significant advancements in the area of security testing. This comprehensive analysis offers insight into the burgeoning US security testing market, which stands as a critical component in safeguarding the nation's digital infrastructure. Key sectors such as finance, government, healthcare, and information technology are driving demand for improved security measures in response to the escalating threats posed by sophisticated cyberattacks.

With a compound annual growth rate poised at approximately 18% from 2022 to 2028, the desire for robust cybersecurity protocols is clear. As organizations continue to grapple with the dual challenges of digital transformation and heightened cyber risks, they turn to advanced security testing services to protect their most valuable assets.

Insight into Market Dynamics



The market overview shows a growing reliance on cloud-based services and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, necessitating comprehensive scanning processes to detect potential vulnerabilities early in development stages. Amid this backdrop, the introduction of the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 (CSF 2.0) stands out as a significant evolution from its predecessor, promising more extensive authentication checks and fortified defenses against emerging threats.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Security: Application Security Testing, including Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST), is dominating the market with robust encryption protocols and rigorous software evaluations.

Application Security Testing, including Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST), is dominating the market with robust encryption protocols and rigorous software evaluations. By End-User Industry: Heightened security protocols across financial, governmental, and healthcare industries are critical, prompting more stringent compliance measures and the adoption of AI-driven automated testing solutions.

Heightened security protocols across financial, governmental, and healthcare industries are critical, prompting more stringent compliance measures and the adoption of AI-driven automated testing solutions. By Regional Split: Significant market activity is noted in the Eastern US with heavy monitoring by security providers in government-heavy areas and technology hubs, with other regions like Central America also upscaling their security testing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:



The market's competitive landscape reveals key players that are continuously enhancing their security testing services to address the dynamic nature of the cyber threat environment. These service providers leverage sophisticated testing tools and methodologies such as penetration testing to safeguard the software from potential vulnerabilities right from the development phase.

Companies Profiled

IBM Security

HP Enterprise (HPE)

Synopsys

Trustwave SpiderLabs

Trustwave

Qualys

VERACODE

Immuni Web

Accenture

Cognizant

Recent Developments:

Introduction of two-factor authentication has bolstered digital payment site security.

Advancements in Application Security Testing and IoT Security Testing are showing promising capabilities for preemptive threat detection and response.

Post-pandemic digitalization has propelled the integration of automation and Artificial Intelligence, elevating the automated testing landscape.

Future Outlook:



The growth trajectory of the US Security Testing Market signals a transformative period where technological upgrades and stringent regulatory compliance converge to create more secure mainframes capable of countering sophisticated cyber threats. The adoption of next-gen biometric sensors and the increasingly critical role of penetration testing underscore a shift towards proactive, layered security mechanisms.

The comprehensive research report delves into these elements and more, providing a thorough exploration of the current state and future direction of US Security Testing, lending crucial insights to stakeholders and decision-makers in the security testing realm.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvcegw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.