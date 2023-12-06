Lithuania E-cigarette Market Regulation Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania: E-cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Lithuania for vaping products, covering all policy areas from advertising and retail to notification and taxation.

The cornerstone of the Lithuanian vaping regulation - the Law on Control of Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products (Law on Tobacco Control) - regulates vaping products in terms of product, labelling, notification, sales, public usage and advertising requirements. E-cigarettes and refills (with and without nicotine) are defined as tobacco-related products.

The National Agenda on Drug, Tobacco and Alcohol Control, Consumption Prevention and Harm Reduction until 2035 was adopted in May 2023. The document aimed at reducing the supply of alcohol, tobacco products and related products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Lithuania: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

