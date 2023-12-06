DraftKings Launches “Pick6”—A Peer-to-Peer Fantasy Sports Variant

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today unveiled DraftKings Pick6 as the company’s new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant based around a simple “more or less” mechanic for individual player statistics. This latest fantasy variant will debut in six states initially, starting December 6th for Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin with additional rollouts expected to follow. Pick6 will feature player picks for NFL and NBA contests at launch.



“For the past decade, DraftKings has defined innovation in fantasy sports,” said Corey Gottlieb, DraftKings’ Chief Product Officer. “Pick6 is the next great example of that innovation—this is a homegrown, peer-to-peer product that taps into our customers’ desire for fun, simple-to-play experiences tied to their favorite athletes. We are excited to give our customers another way to experience live sports by competing against each other.”

As with all DraftKings fantasy variants, Pick6 customers will compete peer-to-peer for guaranteed prizes. The product is simple: customers can build a lineup of two to six players from two or more teams, choosing more or less of a statistic for every athlete on their team.

Additional features within Pick6 will accompany the streamlined core gameplay, including a dynamic “My Picks” functionality that allows customers to monitor their submitted, live and finalized picks. Lineup edits, addable funds and real-time performance tracking are also all part of the product interface. For an in-depth overview and to play Pick6, download the Pick6 app for iOS and Android or visit pick6.draftkings.com.

While Pick6 is DraftKings’ latest fantasy sports variant, the company also recently revealed “Progressive Parlay” as an upcoming new and more inclusive feature within its top-rated sports betting product. Progressive Parlay is a regulated sports betting wager made against the house that involves placing a parlay bet on player props, with a chance to win even if one or more legs of the parlay lose.

To learn more and experience DraftKings products across Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook and Online Casino, eligible customers can visit HERE.