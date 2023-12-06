EXP bolsters firm’s presence across North America with promotions and hire of industry leaders

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP recently named four industry leaders vice president to advance progress toward strategic goals across markets. We are proud to announce the promotion of Rachael Sampson, Stephen Elrod, Marcos Souza and Rajiv Iyangar.



Rachael Sampson has been promoted to Vice President. In this role, she will provide strategic oversight for the Science and Technology market. In her over 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering, she has specialized in chemistry and biology labs, BSL-2 and BSL-3 suites and pharmaceutical research and manufacturing facilities projects. Rachael has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with a concentration in HVAC from California Polytechnic State University. She is a Professional Engineer in California and a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers and I2SL.

Stephen Elrod has been promoted to Vice President, Aviation. Stephen has nearly 30 years of experience in engineering design and management and has led numerous complex terminal, concourse, highway, bridge and transformational aviation projects. Stephen has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Valparaiso University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Illinois and Texas. He is also a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association, Illinois Department of Transportation Aeronautics Committee and many American Council of Engineering Companies committees.

Marcos Souza has been promoted to Vice President, Aviation. Marcos has over a decade of experience in program and project management, construction and engineering design and has specialized in port-of-entry projects. Marcos has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Florida Atlantic University. He is a Professional Engineer in Florida and Georgia, a registered Project Management Professional and a registered Construction Document Technologist. Marcos is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Project Management Institute and the Dispute Resolution Board Foundation.

Rajiv Iyangar has joined EXP as Vice President and Construction Department Manager. He has over two decades of experience in engineering, project management, construction and large-scale transportation projects. Rajiv has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and is a Professional Engineer in Illinois.

We are proud to expand our expertise and market presence through the advancement of these industry leaders at EXP. Learn more about EXP’s markets and services.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice.

Today, thousands of EXP professionals across North America provide the passion and experience needed to deliver successful projects around the world. For more information, visit www.exp.com.

