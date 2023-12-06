Corum Advises theEMPLOYEEapp in Engagedly Acquisition

SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces that Engagedly has acquired their client, San Diego-based theEMPLOYEEapp. theEMPLOYEEapp is the developer of an employee communication platform for deskless employees. The acquisition enhances Engagedly’s employee engagement solutions and theEMPLOYEEapp gains access to additional features and capabilities that expand its offerings.



“It was a pleasure working with theEMPLOYEEapp management team and owners to find a partner that could unlock the full potential for their product’s ability to address the challenges of hybrid, remote, and deskless workforces,” said Mike Donnell, Corum Group Sr. Vice President. “Engagedly's commitment to improving talent management for the future of work combined with theEMPLOYEEapp all-in-one app will be a winning combination. I have no doubt they will have great success as they continue their work together on building highly engaged and high-performing teams.”

“The Corum Group, and specifically Mike Donnell, were fantastic partners as we went through the process of selling our business. From our first conversation, I truly felt they understood our business and were committed to not only selling at the right price but identifying a buyer that saw the potential in our product and people,” explained Amy Jenkins, theEMPLOYEEapp.

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum will host our next half-day workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, online December 12. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. Corum hosts over 300 events a year, to view the calendar and register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About theEMPLOYEEapp

The Employee app is an employee communications app for deskless and frontline workers. Our mobile workforce management tool helps teams resolve communication issues in today’s organizations and helps companies improve employee engagement. To learn more about theEMPLOYEEapp, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com.

About Engagedly

Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's AI-powered People+Strategy platform helps organizations build high-performance culture. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360 reviews, enable their people development with Growth Hub, 1-on-1 feedback, LMS, Mentoring/Coaching, and Engage their people with Recognition and Rewards, Employee Survey and Social Praise. For more information, visit https://engagedly.com.

Corum Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com