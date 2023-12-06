Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

| Source: Velcan SA Velcan SA

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG


Luxembourg, 6th December 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 27th NOVEMBER 2023 TO 5th DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
27/11/202350012,30 €6 151,50 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
28/11/20231073812,50 €134 225,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
04/12/202344912,20 €5 477,80 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


