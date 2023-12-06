ECA Marketing, Inc Partners with Wichita National Life Insurance to Launch Competitive Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity Product

Eden Prairie, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota -

Eden Prairie, MN, December 5, 2023 - ECA Marketing, Inc, a leading Insurance Marketing Organization, is thrilled to announce its latest joint venture with Wichita National Life Insurance (WNL) to introduce a competitive, proprietary Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) product. This strategic partnership combines the annuity expertise and resources of ECA Marketing with the insurance industry longevity of Wichita National Life Insurance.

The new proprietary Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity product, effective December 4, 2023, is an ECA exclusive available in eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Texas. The MYGA offers a guaranteed interest rate of 6.5% for five years, providing clients with stability and security in an ever-changing market.

Insurance producers partnering with ECA Marketing will benefit from a competitive commission rate, with a maximum issue age of 79. The product is designed to cater to a wide range of clients, with a minimum premium of $10,000 and a maximum premium of $1 million. Additionally, the MYGA offers rider options including a liquidity rider for a 10% free withdrawal and a full account death benefit.

ECA Marketing is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization operating in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. With over $20 Billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium since 2006, ECA Marketing has earned a reputation as one of the country's largest Independent Marketing Organizations. ECA Marketing offers insurance producers quality service, a variety of sales systems as well as the best products to fit within their business model.

Wichita National Life Insurance is an independent life insurance company based in Lawton, Oklahoma, and has been serving the market since 1957. WNL has established a strong presence in Oklahoma and Arkansas through partnerships with financial institutions, dealerships, and commercial entities.

"We are excited to partner with Wichita National Life Insurance to bring this competitive Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity product to market," said Joe Spillman, President of ECA Marketing. "Our aim is to empower producers to write more business and provide their clients with the best solutions for their financial goals."

Licensing and contracting for the WNL product can be completed through SureLC, ECA Marketing’s platform for electronic contracting. Applications will be accepted through Firelight, an electronic application service available through ECA Marketing.

"We are happy to offer insurance producers an easy and streamlined process for licensing and contracting through our SureLC platform," said Stephanie Dahl, COO of ECA Marketing. "With Firelight, our electronic application service, producers can submit applications quickly and efficiently, saving them time and effort. We understand the importance of providing a seamless experience for our partners, and we are committed to delivering the best tools and resources to support their success."

For more information about ECA Marketing's joint venture with Wichita National Life Insurance and the new Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity product, please visit www.ecamarketing.com or contact 800-356-4189.

About ECA Marketing, Inc:

ECA Marketing, Inc is a national Insurance Marketing Organization specializing in annuity and life insurance products. With a rich history dating back to 1985, ECA Marketing has become one of the country's largest Independent Marketing Organizations, providing superior service, resources, and products to insurance producers.

About Wichita National Life Insurance:

Wichita National Life Insurance Company (WNL) is an independent life insurance company headquartered in Lawton, Oklahoma. Established in 1957, WNL specializes in credit insurance products sold through financial institutions, dealerships, and commercial entities in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

