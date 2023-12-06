Voltalia acquires a 60 megawatt solar plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the acquisition of a 55% stake in the 60-megawatt Mosselbanken solar plant in the Netherlands.

Located in Zeeland, the most southwestern province of the Netherlands, the Mosselbanken solar plant is located in the industrial port of Terneuzen. The plant revenues benefit from a Power purchase agreement (PPA) of 15 years.

Voltalia has been active since 2019 in the Netherlands as a service provider, with the development, construction, operation, maintenance and management of solar plants for third-party clients, directly and through Greensolver, its subsidiary specialised in renewable power plant management services. The Dutch market offers significant potential for Voltalia, not only in energy production but also in providing services across the entire renewable energy value chain. The group currently has offices in Amsterdam and Groningen, employing a total of around 10 permanent employees, and more temporary or seconded employees when servicing clients who build solar plants.

"This is the first time we will generate power in the Netherlands, strengthening our position as service provider in the fast-growing Dutch renewable energy market. The Mosselbanken solar plant helps to avoid 17,000 tons of CO 2 annually", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,500 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

