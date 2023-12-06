Nature’s Fynd Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in Food & Beverage Category

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company making delicious meat and dairy alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Food & Beverage category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.



The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry, the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Nature’s Fynd developed a breakthrough fermentation method inspired by nature’s own efficiencies to grow Fy Protein™ at scale with less of an environmental impact compared to traditional protein sources. The innovative company has successfully launched two product lines, Meatless Fy Breakfast Patties, and Dairy-Free Cream Cheese, at grocery stores nationally and is expected to launch a third in early 2024.

“Nature’s Fynd is answering the call to feed our growing population in the face of climate change, and we appreciate the recognition from Inc. for the positive contributions we’re striving to make in the world,” said Thomas Jonas, co-founder and CEO at Nature’s Fynd. “Our vegan foods enable consumers to simply go to their local grocery store and choose delicious products that nourish them and nurture the planet.”



Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc. 's editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories—from advertising to sustainability to retail and more—and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive—a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. Its meatless breakfast patties and dairy-free cream cheese launched in grocery stores nationally including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn or Threads. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,” “Fy,” and “Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

About INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .