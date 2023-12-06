It’s Time to Explore Japanese Culture in The Palm Beaches: History, Art, Cuisine, and More

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Florida’s Cultural Capital®, The Palm Beaches, there lies a deep connection to Japan and its rich cultural history. While many visit for its pristine 47 miles of beautiful shoreline, The Palm Beaches also offer a multitude of cultural, artistic, and culinary experiences inspired by the area’s Japanese roots.

The connection between Japan and The Palm Beaches stems from the establishment of the Yamato Colony in 1904, located in modern day Boca Raton. Led by a small group of young Japanese farmers, the settlement (named “Yamato,” an ancient name for Japan) cultivated and sold fruit and vegetables. While the pioneers eventually pursued other endeavors, one of the original settlers — Sukeji “George” Morikami — donated his land to Palm Beach County in the 1970s to create what would become the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. Today, The Palm Beaches continues to recognize its international roots by celebrating Japanese culture throughout the community.

At West Palm Beach’s Mounts Botanical Garden, the Japanese art form of origami (or “folding paper” in Japanese) will be showcased in 2024 with the monumental outdoor sculpture exhibition ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN, featuring an enchanting display of large-scale metal origami sculptures throughout the 20-acre tropical oasis. From visiting the stunning new exhibition to immersive art, music, and history lessons, there are numerous opportunities to experience Japanese culture in The Palm Beaches.

Learn about some of the organizations spotlighting Japanese culture in 2023 and 2024 below. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events .

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida. The only museum in the United States dedicated to Japanese living culture, the museum features more than 7,000 Japanese art objects and artifacts, as well as more than 200 textile pieces and fine art acquisitions. The 16 acres that surround the Morikami’s two museum buildings include expansive Japanese gardens with strolling paths, a world-class bonsai collection, and lakes teeming with koi and other wildlife. Cornell Café: Named one of the top three museum dining destinations in the nation by The Food Network, this open-air cafe on the terraces overlooks the tranquil gardens and serves a Pan-Asian inspired menu. The restaurant is open from Tuesday - Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m and accessible with membership or museum admission. More information here . Stories on the Planet (November 4, 2023 – April 7, 2024): In this groundbreaking exhibition, jewelry designer Maeda Asagi displays 50 pieces in the museum’s gallery. Asagi engraves and paints her works with thoughtful narratives about family and society. More information here . Shibori Indigo Workshop (Select Saturdays, December 2023 - April 2024): Shibori is a Japanese technique of manual resist dyeing used to make patterns on fabrics. Learn various shibori techniques and get a chance to make your own shibori creation featuring the stunning indigo color found in Japanese textiles. Tickets and more information here . Orchid Weekend (February 4-3, 2024): Enjoy a weekend stroll in the Morikami gardens while learning about orchids. Visitors can purchase their own orchid to take home from various vendors featured throughout the weekend. Lady Vanda Orchid Tent Serena Roman will also give a talk on The Cultivation of Vandaceous Orchids. More information here . Kite Flying at Morikami Park (February 17, 2024): Kite fans of all ages and abilities are invited to enjoy this engaging event at Morikami Park. Renowned for his Tokyo-style kites, artist Toki Mikio will travel from Japan to conduct two kite-making workshops where participants will have a chance to create orizome (dyed) kites and fly them. Tickets and more information here . Guest Artists Summer Workshops: Japanese Traditional Music (June 29 & 30, 2024, 10:00am-1:00pm): This traditional Japanese music workshop will teach attendees the art of playing the Koto, a 13-string Japanese instrument to immerse themselves in the arts. Tickets and more information here .

(Delray Beach): The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida. The only museum in the United States dedicated to Japanese living culture, the museum features more than 7,000 Japanese art objects and artifacts, as well as more than 200 textile pieces and fine art acquisitions. The 16 acres that surround the Morikami’s two museum buildings include expansive Japanese gardens with strolling paths, a world-class bonsai collection, and lakes teeming with koi and other wildlife. Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest botanical garden. With a mission to inspire and educate through nature and a history spanning more than 40 years, the garden is a hidden gem located in the heart of The Palm Beaches. Visitors to this 20-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 display gardens containing more than 7,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants. ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN (January 7 – May 12, 2024): Mounts Botanical Garden is welcoming an immersive outdoor exhibit from Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, featuring 20 larger-than-life sculptures inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami. Kevin Box takes origami to another level, transforming paper designs into museum-quality metal sculptures through processes he has pioneered in tandem with foundries, fabrication shops, and his studio staff. Kevin notes that “botanical gardens are the most beautiful living, outdoor museums in the world. There is no better place for the exhibition of a sculptural art form like origami, which actually originates from paper and the plants that form it.” ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN features not only his compositions, but also moving collaborations with world-renowned origami artists Robert J. Lang, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, and Michael G. LaFosse. More information and additional exhibit-related cultural events here .

(West Palm Beach): Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest botanical garden. With a mission to inspire and educate through nature and a history spanning more than 40 years, the garden is a hidden gem located in the heart of The Palm Beaches. Visitors to this 20-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 display gardens containing more than 7,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants. Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The Norton Museum of Art was founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and has been recognized internationally for its traveling exhibitions and expansive collections. The museum has a tradition of celebrating the Japanese and Chinese New Year with dedicated exhibitions that inspire visitors to learn more about Japanese history while visiting the Palm Beaches. Starting in February 2024, the museum will showcase the Year of the Dragon with a Japanese print titled ISODA KORYUSAI as part of a long tradition of pairing images of dragons with tigers as part of Lunar New Year celebrations in Japan.

(West Palm Beach): The Norton Museum of Art was founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and has been recognized internationally for its traveling exhibitions and expansive collections. The museum has a tradition of celebrating the Japanese and Chinese New Year with dedicated exhibitions that inspire visitors to learn more about Japanese history while visiting the Palm Beaches. The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (Boca Raton): The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, was founded in 1972 as a private, non-profit member organization and is headquartered in Historic Town Hall. Boca Raton Historical Society’s mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. History comes alive in the museum’s “Pioneer Room” which tells the fascinating story of how a small group of Japanese settlers came from the other side of the world to make a new home in the wilds of South Florida in the early twentieth century. Tickets and information here .

(Boca Raton): The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, was founded in 1972 as a private, non-profit member organization and is headquartered in Historic Town Hall. Boca Raton Historical Society’s mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community.

###