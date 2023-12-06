Dresner Partners Announced as a Winner of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce it was awarded “Information Technology Deal of the Year (Between $50MM and $100MM)” by The M&A Advisor during the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards which took place at The New York Athletic Club on Wednesday, November 15th, during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit. The 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala honored the professionals whose activities set an extremely high standard for dealmaking. This year, over 350 nominees, representing over 500 companies, became finalists for the awards.



Dresner Partners was recognized for serving as sell side advisor in the sale of Network Solutions Group, a division of CCI Systems, Inc., which is a value-added reseller of network equipment to internet service providers, to ePlus inc., a technology company focused on offering its customers creative network communication solutions. Christopher W. Nolan Sr., Managing Director of Dresner Partners, accepted the award on behalf of the firm.

Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor said, “The award recipients represent the best in the mergers and acquisitions industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists. Ranging from large multi-billion dollar deals to lower middle market deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of accomplishment.”

Commenting on the award, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very excited to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for the distinguished honor of Information Technology Deal of Year, which is our sixth Deal of the Year Award in the last seven years. At Dresner, we strive for excellence in everything we do, and these awards signify the hard work and dedication we put into every client engagement.”

Mr. Nolan added, “We are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the transaction including the Network Solutions Group business unit of CCI, ePlus Technology, inc., and ePlus inc.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities and has since been established as the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry’s top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

