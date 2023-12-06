Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor Event Titled “A Breakthrough Medical Device for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases of the Nervous System”

Live moderated video webcast on Monday, December 11 at 2:00 PM ET



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (“Autonomix” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor: A Breakthrough Medical Device for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases of the Nervous System event on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will discuss its innovative technologies in development to revolutionize how diseases involving the peripheral nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has shown the ability in non-clinical settings to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. In addition to the moderated discussion, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (autonomix.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has shown the ability in non-clinical settings to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Autonomix to successfully develop its technology platform on a timely basis. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘’should,‘’ ‘’may,‘’ ‘’intends,‘’ ‘’anticipates,‘’ ‘’believes,‘’ ‘’estimates,‘’ ‘’projects,‘’ ‘’forecasts,‘’ ‘’expects,‘’ ‘’plans,‘’ and ‘’proposes.‘’

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Autonomix is conducting an offering of its common stock pursuant to Regulation A promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become qualified. The securities offered by Autonomix are highly speculative. Investing in shares of Autonomix involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.

Autonomix intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. For additional information on Autonomix, the offering and any other related topics, please review the registration statement that can be found at the following location EDGAR Entity Landing Page (sec.gov). Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the risk factor section of the Form 1-A offering circular.

