[Press Release] iliad SA successfully completes a €650 million bond issue

Paris, December 6, 2023

iliad SA successfully completes a €650 million bond issue

Today, iliad SA successfully placed a €650 million bond issue. The bonds will mature in slightly over 5 years and pay interest at 5.375% per year.

This transaction, which generated strong demand from investors (with more than €1.8 billion in demand), will enable the Group to continue to benefit from the improved market conditions seen during the end of this year, and to refinance a portion of its existing bond through the launch of the tender offer on its existing bonds maturing in February 2024 and October 2024 (cf. press release distributed this morning: https://s3.fr-par.scw.cloud/iliad-strapi/CP_061223_Eng_aee7e14e80.pdf ).

Nicolas Jaeger, Delegate CEO Executive Finance of the iliad Group commented: “Demand for this transaction was extremely high, once again attesting the quality of the iliad name, acquired through a pro active and prudent management of the Group’s liquidity. And equally reasserting investors’ support for our European convergence strategy.”

This transaction represents the second bond issuance this year, coming after the Group’s last placement in February 2023 for €500 million, cementing iliad’s status as a major issuer in the European senior bond market.

With this issue – which has been assigned Ba2/BB/BB ratings by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch respectively for senior unsecured bonds – iliad is continuing to strengthen its liquidity profile, while extending the average maturity of its borrowings.

BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Helaba, La Banque Postale, MUFG, Natixis, Raiffeisen Bank, SMBC Nikko, Société Générale and UniCredit are Joint Lead Managers and CIC, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and Mizuho are Co-Managers of the transaction.

