US SPACE FORCE INVITES INNOVATIVE TECH SOLUTIONS TO ANSWER SPACE DOMAIN AWARENESS CAPABILITY NEEDS

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, and The United States Space Force, is currently seeking US-based small businesses and startups with innovative dual-use technologies that provide commercial capabilities to support Space Domain Awareness. The problem statement this accelerator hopes to solve is:

How might the United States Space Force introduce commercial capabilities to its mission environment for Space Domain Awareness?

The Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications & Processing (TAP) Lab will serve as the official Problem Sponsor for the Spring 2024 Cohort. Space Domain Awareness (SDA) includes the ability to rapidly predict, detect, track, identify, warn, characterize, and attribute threats to U.S., commercial, allied, and partner space systems.

The United States Space Force would like to strengthen the awareness of the space environment using commercial data and tools, aiming to strengthen shared security and prosperity. Proposed solutions may serve to enhance, supplement, support, and refine existing Space Domain Awareness mission sensors, systems, and analysis. This can encompass various elements such as data, software tools, mission system components, and services to support the United States Space Force.

For this cohort, the primary focus area will be US developed software solutions that are capable of data fusion and processing techniques. Solutions with commercial market viability are desired across a wide array of relevant technologies.

Topics of Interest Include:

Space Launch Custody

Classifying Uncorrelated Tracks (UCTs)

Classification of object type (debris, rocket body, payload, unknown, active & inactive)

Operator Decision Aids

Classification of satellite vehicle propulsion

Detect objects transiting through the upper atmosphere (reentry, very-low orbits, launches)

Nomination process for Objects of Interest

Stability Assessment from time series photometry or other means

Event Detection to include launch, reentry, maneuver, deployment, proximity, pose change, RF transmission change, and debris generation.

Hostility Assessment

Event Correlation of multiple inputs (as it relates to hostility assessment)

Queryable Big Data Compression

Predictive Analytics

Note: The SDA TAP Lab seeks to stimulate innovation and collaboration between industry, the Department of Defense, academia, and Guardians. For additional information, please visit https://sdataplab.org.

The 3-month Space Domain Awareness (#CASDA2) Accelerator will kick-off on March 19, 2024, and will be held in-person at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, CO. Eight companies will be chosen to participate in the accelerator, drawing on expertise from military and commercial Sherpas, government leaders and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections within government and industry that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring government contracts. The #CASDA2 Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on June 13, 2024, attended by government and commercial scouts.

The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding a virtual “Ask Me Anything” session on January 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM MT to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have. The application deadline for this Accelerator is January 22, 2024, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, go to https://catalystaccelerator.space/cohort_page/space-domain-awareness/

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

