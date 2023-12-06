Community Foundation Boulder County announces the 2023 Equity Funds grantees

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County announced the 2023 grant recipients of the foundation’s BRAVO, Open Door and Veterans Equity Funds. This year’s 17 grantees, selected by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of more than $75,000 to support Boulder County’s Latino, LGBTQ+ and Veteran communities.

The Equity Funds include the BRAVO Fund (Building Resiliency through Active Voices and Opportunities), the Open Door Fund and the Veterans Fund, all permanently endowed funds of Community Foundation Boulder County. The three funds are aimed at improving the quality of life for Latino communities, enhancing the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) people and allies, and supporting Boulder County Veterans and their families, respectively.

“Part of our mission is to support equitable solutions for all who live and work in Boulder County,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “But data has shown over and over that underrepresented communities are disproportionally affected by the challenges our communities face. Our Equity Funds are aimed at counteracting these trends.”

Sarah Harrison, vice president of programs at Community Foundation Boulder County, said community volunteers play a major role in deciding who receives funding.

“The BRAVO, Open Door and Veterans Fund committees are made up of passionate and knowledgeable volunteers who are deeply connected to these communities,” she said. “Our community-driven grantmaking process is made stronger by these volunteer committee members, and we’re grateful for their time, passion and leadership.”

To learn more about the BRAVO Fund, Open Door Fund or Veterans Fund, visit commfound.org/grants.





2023 Equity Fund Grantees

BRAVO Fund Grantees – $13,000





Open Door Fund Grantees – $51,800





Veterans Fund Grantees – $10,985





About the BRAVO Fund

The BRAVO Fund (Building Resiliency through Active Voices and Opportunities) aims to improve the quality of life for Latino communities throughout Boulder County by engaging donors in philanthropy with the purpose of building resiliency through active voices and opportunities.

The mission of the BRAVO Fund is to:

Promote social justice.

Strengthen opportunities for Latino leadership.

Empower Latinos to engage in philanthropy that benefits their own communities.

Support the Latino community in Boulder County by raising money and distributing grants.





About the Open Door Fund

The Open Door Fund supports the Boulder County community by raising money and distributing grants for programs that enhance the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) people and allies.

The mission of the Open Door Fund is to:

Support the strengths and needs of LGBTQ+ people in Boulder County.

Build LGBTQ+ community.

Foster collaboration and dialogue between the LGBTQ+ population and the broader community.

Provide a source of support for organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community.





About the Veterans Fund

The Veterans Fund supports Boulder County Veterans and their families by raising money and distributing grants to community partners to create, sustain or expand programs and projects for Veterans.

The mission of the Veterans Fund is to:

Support the strengths and meet the needs of Veterans, transitioning service members and their families in Boulder County.

Build community around and among Veterans.

Foster education about Veterans' issues and dialogue between Veterans and the community.

Provide a source of support for organizations serving the Veteran community.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision:

Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable, and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission:

Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live or work in Boulder County.

History:

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting more than $150 million.

Support Community Foundation Boulder County by visiting www.CommFound.org.





###