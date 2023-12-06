Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 29, 2023 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2023 in the following amounts per share.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
   
Capital UnitTXT.UN$0.02513
Preferred SecurityTXT.PR.A$0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihillcom or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.