3D Systems Announces Partial Repurchase of Convertible Senior Notes

Repurchasing approximately $135 million of 0% coupon, convertible senior notes at 26% discount to par value

Principal balance reduced from $460 million to approximately $325 million, due in 2026



Reinforces balance sheet strength and maintains strong cash position to support operational needs and strategic investments



ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) (“the Company”) today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated repurchase agreements with a limited number of holders of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") to repurchase approximately $135 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes at a 26% discount to par value. The debt repurchase will be paid in cash from the Company’s balance sheet.

The repurchases are expected to close on December 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following such closings, approximately $325 million principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding, from an initial issued principal balance of $460 million. This remaining debt will continue to be held at 0% interest and will fully mature in November 2026.

Commenting on the transaction, President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves stated, “Today’s announced repurchase of approximately $135 million of our 2026 notes at a significant discount demonstrates proactive liability management and disciplined execution in the current environment. Opportunistically executing this transaction reduces our debt by nearly 30% and reinforces the strength of our balance sheet. Our current cash reserves remain some of the strongest in the industry and, coupled with our intense focus on cost optimization to drive sustainable profitability and enhanced cash generation, we believe 3D Systems is well positioned to deliver on the bright long-term future we see ahead.”

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 3D Systems

Forward-Looking Statements

