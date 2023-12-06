DT Midstream Announces Early Mechanical Completion of LEAP Phase 2 Expansion

DETROIT, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today the early mechanical completion of its Phase 2 LEAP expansion. The 400 MMcf/d expansion is now expected to be available for firm service on January 1, 2024. The Phase 2 expansion follows the successful Phase 1 expansion that was completed in August 2023, and will increase the overall capacity of LEAP to 1.7 Bcf/d.



LEAP currently provides interconnectivity between Haynesville production and growing Gulf Coast markets. These domestic industrial and international LNG markets are expected to grow by over 11 Bcf/d by 2033. Customers on LEAP have access to multiple existing or under construction LNG terminals including, Sabine Pass, Cameron, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines, and Golden Pass via interconnects with Creole Trail, Cameron Interstate Pipeline, Gillis Access, Texas Eastern, and Transco.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.