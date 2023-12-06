Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Diesel Technician Training Program

RUTLAND, Vt., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support its continued growth and support the regional labor force, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Casella) announced the addition of a Diesel Technician Training program to complement its flourishing Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training School, with its inaugural class already completing its first session. As the current labor market continues to pose challenges throughout the country, and many young people look to secure meaningful employment through careers in the trades instead of opting for traditional college degrees, Casella has created a robust suite of training offerings designed to facilitate a more streamlined entry into the industry.



“Three years ago, we launched our CDL school with a long-term vision of building out this next phase of training to support our continued growth and needs from a technician standpoint,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella. “These programs help to build a sustainable pipeline of frontline drivers and technicians that will have the right skills and values to continue providing outstanding service to our customers in the near-term, while simultaneously getting people on debt-free paths to long and rewarding careers in our industry.”

Since its inception in November 2020, Casella has successfully trained more than 200 candidates at its CDL Training School, with a nearly 100 percent graduation rate. The training is valued at roughly $5,000 per student and is completely free if students successfully pass the exam and remain with the Company for one full year. The nearly $1 million investment in those candidates over the last three years exemplifies the Company’s investment in developing a strong and engaged workforce. The Diesel Technician School is another step in this commitment.

“Many of our leaders throughout the company began their careers on the frontlines of our business,” Casella said. “What we have seen is that some of our best division managers, operations managers, and maintenance supervisors all began their careers by doing the work that they are now leading. These programs are designed to make it easier for qualified candidates to enter our industry by eliminating hurdles such as lack of funds to pay for school or tools and put them on a path to succeed for themselves, their families, and the Company.”

Currently operating out of the Company’s Williston, Vermont Hauling Division, the Diesel Technician Training School will eventually be located alongside the CDL Training School in West Rutland, Vermont within proximity to its Home Office as well as the new Casella Engagement and Learning Center, located at the former College of St. Joseph.

According to Casella, this is essential to ensuring that the Company’s continued growth is on a sustainable path. “We believe that bringing people from all over our company to a central location to learn vital skills, immerse them in our Core Values and culture, will make all the difference in our continued success,” Casella said.

