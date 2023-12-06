First Watch Announces Appointment of Jostein Solheim to Board of Directors

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced the appointment of Jostein Solheim to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Solheim is an experienced chief executive officer who currently serves as the CEO, Health & Wellbeing at Unilever PLC.



“We are excited to welcome Jostein to the Board of Directors of First Watch, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive marketing and brand management expertise,” said Ralph Alvarez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Watch. “Jostein is a proven leader who has spent his career at Unilever driving transformative growth, and he brings extensive knowledge and experience to our board. We look forward to his valuable input and counsel as we continue to scale the First Watch brand.”

Solheim’s executive leadership experience includes several years at Unilever serving as Executive Vice President and President of Unilever’s Food & Refreshments Division, North America, and Executive Vice President and CEO of Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s business. He also held positions as Vice President, Ice Cream Marketing and Brand Development, North America, and Vice President, Ice Cream Brand Development, Global during his more than two decades-long executive tenure at the company.

“First Watch is an outstanding brand with an ambitious growth trajectory, and I’m eager to become a part of the company as it continues its transformative growth,” said Solheim. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, as well as the executive team, to build the foundation for First Watch to grow and realize long-term success.”

Solheim joins fellow Board of Directors members Ralph Alvarez, Julie Bradley, Irene Chang Britt, Tricia Glynn, William Kussell, Stephanie Lilak, David Paresky and Chris Tomasso. For more information on the Company’s leadership, visit investors.firstwatch.com.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are more than 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

