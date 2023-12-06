The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts Shaping the Future of Cancer Care: A New Era of Innovative Therapies event in Tampa, Florida

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) event, which will be held on December 13 at Tampa Marriott Water Street in Tampa, Florida. The event, Shaping the Future of Cancer Care: A New Era of Innovative Therapies, will bring together health care professionals, experts and thought leaders to explore the exciting and transformative topic of the future of cancer care.



The event will feature a panel of health care experts who will present on the latest innovations in the value-based care and oncology practice landscapes.

The event will include the following sessions:

Precision Medicine Developments in Solid Tumor Tiago Biachi de Castria, M.D., Ph.D.

Innovative Therapies in Radiation Oncology Jessica Frakes, M.D.

CAR T, TIL, BiTEs Dae Kim, M.D.

Value-Based Perspectives in Cancer Care Asmita Mishra, M.D., MBA

Value-Based Medicine Panel Moderator: Asmita Mishra, M.D., MBA Panelists: Donn W. Davis, PharmD, M.H.A., BCPS; Joseph Mirrow





Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand as experts in the field discuss cutting-edge and innovative therapies that are shaping the landscape of cancer treatment. Participants will be able to expand their professional network by connecting with peers and engaging with the esteemed chairs and faculty of the event. This networking opportunity is designed to facilitate collaboration and create lasting connections within the oncology community. The event will feature thought leaders who will share insights and experiences, providing attendees with a holistic understanding of the latest trends and advancements in the field.

To learn more about the event, please visit the Shaping the Future of Cancer Care: A New Era of Innovative Therapies event page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers.

