WSP Welcomes Claude Tessier to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Claude Tessier has been appointed to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Audit Committee.



With his extensive senior management, financial, and operational experience, Mr. Tessier is a valuable addition to WSP’s Board. He served as the Chief Financial Officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, and supported the company’s significant growth for seven years until he retired in 2023. Prior to that, he was the President of the IGA Operations Business Unit at Sobeys Inc., one of Canada’s largest grocers, and held senior financial and operational leadership roles in several other renowned companies.

Mr. Tessier serves on the Boards of CCL Industries Inc. and the TMX Group Limited where he is also Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and a member of the Derivatives Committee.

Commenting on the news, Mr. Christopher Cole, WSP’s Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “We are pleased to welcome Claude Tessier to our Board of Directors. His international experience and expertise in operations, finance, and business strategy will bring significant value to our Board and its Audit Committee. We look forward to his contributions as we support WSP’s strategy and growth journey.”

Mr. Tessier holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

alain.michaud@wsp.com

Phone: 438-843-7317