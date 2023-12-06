Millennium Power Announces Acquisition of Gibbons Creek Power Facility

Carlos, TX , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Power, a forward-thinking energy company, is excited to announce the acquisition of a portion of the former Gibbons Creek Power Facility. This strategic purchase marks a significant step in supporting the Texas electric grid and bringing substantial job opportunities to the Brazos Valley area.

Jeff Young, CEO and President of Millennium, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are proud to reopen the Gibbons Creek facility. This venture is not just about energy; it's about revitalizing the community by providing jobs in the energy sector as well as the data, AI and technology sectors with our strategic partners."

Millennium, in partnership with Atlas Power, another enterprise led by Millennium's Chairman Kevin Washington, is set to launch data center operations at the site. "Expanding our data operations and integrating innovative technology in the Brazos Valley is thrilling," said Chairman Washington. "Moreover, our focus on green technology development aligns with our commitment to sustainable growth."

This project is expected to be a significant economic boon for Grimes County, creating approximately 200 jobs. The initial phase of construction is estimated to cost nearly half a billion dollars, signifying a substantial investment in the region's infrastructure and future.

Millennium Power is committed to being a community partner and an advocate for smart, sustainable energy solutions. This project exemplifies our dedication to innovation, economic growth and stewardship.

**About Millennium Power:**

Millennium Power is an energy company focused on innovative and sustainable power solutions. With a commitment to excellence and community development, Millennium Power aims to be at the forefront of the energy sector's transformation.

**About Atlas Power:**

Atlas Power is a pioneering company specializing in data center operations and sustainable technology initiatives. Atlas Power is dedicated to harnessing the potential of data technology while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and innovation.



