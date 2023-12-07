The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference 2023: Uniting Logistics Leaders Worldwide in Hainan, China

Haikou, China, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference, organized by the GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family), has successfully concluded at the Hainan International Convention & Exhibition Center in Haikou, China. The conference, held at the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), witnessed the participation of over 2000 delegates from 130+ countries, making it the international largest logistics event in Asia.

The Conference facilitated the expansion of the professional logistics network, offering attendees an unmatched opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

The conference demonstrated its global impact with the engagement of 2000+ delegates from 130+ countries, featuring 300+ booths unveiling cutting-edge logistics technologies.

The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference showcased cutting-edge logistics technology and promoted the widespread application of smart logistics globally, fostering coordinated economic development and progression towards higher quality standards. More than 30 mainstream media representatives including Xinhua News Agency, China News Network, People's Daily, China Economic Times, People's Daily Online, China and Foreign Economic News Network, Hainan Daily, Hainan Provincial Television, Sansha Satellite TV, etc. covered the event and praised its offerings to the logistics industry worldwide.



The Opening Ceremony of the 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference





Key Personalities & Speakers

The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference was graced by the presence of more than 40 government leaders, business executives, heads of chambers of commerce from around the world, along with over 2,000 representatives of international supply chains, and logistics professionals from 130+ countries. Key guests included GLA Global Logistics Alliance President Ms. Grace Sun, Former Vice Chairman of Hainan Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee Mr. Lu Zhiyuan, Former Deputy Minister of China's Ministry of Commerce Mr. Zhang Zhigang, Vice President of China Communications and Transportation Association (Deputy Ministerial level) Mr. Jiang Ruigang, Former Director-General of the European Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce and President of China Association for Trade Mr. Wang Junwen, Director of the Service Trade Division, Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce and concurrently the Director of the Hainan Provincial Service Trade Bureau Mr. Fan Lifeng, Deputy Director-General of Hainan International Economic Development Bureau Mr. Yang Shanhua, Deputy Secretary-General of Haikou Municipal Government Mr. Chen Li, Deputy Director of Haikou International Investment Promotion Bureau Mr. Xing Ying, Deputy District Mayor of Wanzhou District People's Government of Chongqing Mr. Liu Xiaoquan, Deputy Secretary-General of Linyi Municipal Government, Party Secretary of Municipal Sports Bureau, and Director of Municipal Exhibition Economy Special Team Mr. Zhang Xiaomeng, Director General H.E. CHHIENG Pich , General department of logistics Secretariat of National logistics Council Ministry of Public Works & Transport in Cambodia

Chairman of ASEAN-China Chamber of Commerce Mr. Yang Tianhua, Chairman of CROSS FREIGHT Internationale Mr. Jens Sorgenfrei, Chairman of Cambodia Freight Forwarders Association Mr. Kep Kompheak， Chairman of Singapore Transport Association Mr. Lim Kian Chin, Mr. Lu Cheng Yang, Vice Chairman of Myanmar Logistics Association Mr. Kyaw Lwin Oo, and Secretary-General Ms. Ohn Mar Maw, President of China-Eurasia Business Council Mr. Chyngyz Sherniazov and the Delegation from Kyrgyzstan, Vice President of Foton Motor Group marketing and Spokesperson Mr. Liu Xuguang, Academician of the World Academy of Productivity Science and Professor at the Central Party School Mr. Li Deshen, Director of Logistics Office of Wanzhou District, Chongqing Mr. Xiang Qin, President of Logistics and Purchasing Federation of Luohe City Mr. Li Chenglu, Chairman of Shenzhen Logistics Association Mr. Wang Liqiang, and Mr. Li Youping Secretary-General of Hainan Provincial Logistics Association, Secretary-General of Hainan Provincial Communications and Transportation Association, Mr. Meng qingyu







Left: [Mr. Lu Zhiyuan, former deputy director of the Hainan Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee] Right: [Ms. Grace Sun, Executive Chairman of the Global Federation of Logistics Enterprises and President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance]

Left: [Mr. Zhang Zhigang, former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of China] Right: [Mr. Jiang Ruigang, Vice President (Deputy Ministerial Level) of China Communications and Transportation Association]

Left: [Mr. Chen Li, Deputy Secretary-General of Haikou Municipal Government] Right:[Director General H.E. CHHIENG Pich , General department of logistics Secretariat of National logistics Council Ministry of Public Works & Transport in Cambodia]





The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference owed its success to the invaluable support of its esteemed sponsors, Foton Motors Group and ASB Logistics. Their unwavering support serves as a clear testament to their commitment to fostering collaboration and actively contributing to the continuous improvement of global logistics practices.



The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference Sponsor

GLA expresses its sincere appreciation to Foton Motors from China, Cross Freight from Germany, Green Trans from China Taiwan, One Globe from Singapore, Trans Wagon from China Taiwan, DGS Logistics from Vietnam, ASB from China and OLIFS from Mozambique for graciously assuming the role of cornerstone sponsors for the 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference.



The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference GOLD Sponsors





Ms. Grace Sun, the Founder of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family), set the tone by welcoming guests and emphasizing the critical need for a joint commitment to shaping the future of the global logistics industry. She said, “As long as enterprises from all over the world work together and advance hand in hand, they will surely be able to achieve development through collaboration and enjoy prosperity through development!”





Ms. Grace Sun, Executive Chairman of the Global Federation of Logistics Enterprises and President of GLA Global Logistics Alliance





The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference-Event Highlights

The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference featured a vibrant Cocktail Reception, insightful Summit Forum discussions, an elegant Gala Dinner, impactful One-on-One Meetings, spirited Sports Events, and an immersive City Tour, creating a dynamic blend of professional networking and cultural engagement.

Important Announcements

The conference not only marked the beginning of the conference but also set the tone for exploring innovative approaches to address the evolving challenges in the logistics sector. The formal yet inviting atmosphere of the event created a conducive environment for networking and sharing valuable insights within the logistics community.

Signing Ceremony of Strategic Framework

The GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family) has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering global connectivity and collaboration with the successful strategic framework signing ceremony.

At the global partner signing ceremony, the GLA Global Logistics Alliance and the Global Logistics Enterprise Federation formally entered into a strategic framework cooperation agreement with international partners representing nations and regions, including Italy, Malaysia, the United States, Australia, Germany, China, and others.



The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference Co-organizer: Foton Motors

The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference Global Partner: YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited





The opening ceremony and signing ceremony of the 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference



The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference - New Product Launch

During the new product launch, GLA grandly launched new professional logistics network products such as bulk logistics, emergency logistics, medical logistics, and dangerous chemicals logistics, aiming to improve the logistics network system, share network resources, and create a logistics ecosystem together., aiming to improve the logistics network system, share network resources, and jointly create a logistics ecosystem. As GLA believes, "Together We Rise, We Shine."



The 9th GLA Global Logistics Conference·New Product Release talk





The 10th GLA Global Logistics Conference - Dubai

The GLA Global Logistics Conference, held for eight years, has been a beacon for logistics partners from over 170 countries, seeking opportunities in the global market.

The 10th GLA Global Logistics Conference is scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from April 29 to May 2, 2024. 1500+ participants from 100+ countries having 200+ booths and 70,000+ one-on-one meetings, will be attending this conference, marking a new chapter in global logistics.



Promotion Highlights of the 10th GLA Global Logistics Enterprise Conference·Dubai



About GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family)

GLA Global Logistics Alliance is a global network of logistics and freight forwarding companies representing over 170+ countries. With a membership of more than 7,000, GLA serves as a leading platform for collaboration, business development, and knowledge sharing in the logistics industry. The annual GLA Global Logistics Conference is one of the flagship events, attracting logistics professionals, industry leaders, and partners from around the world. For more information, visit our website at https://www.glafamily.com/.

