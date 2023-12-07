Wise House Environmental Services Supports Veterans Through Donation to Non-Profit Organization, Right Side Fishing

Boynton Beach, FL, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boynton Beach, FL - Wise House Environmental Services, a family-owned pest control company in Boynton Beach, Florida, proudly announces its recent contribution to Right Side Fishing (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting service-connected disabled and combat veterans. The company's donation of $1,200 and additional support in a fundraising auction significantly aids RSF's mission of enhancing veterans' health and well-being through boating and fishing activities.

A Commitment to Veterans and Community

Founded by George Brady, uncle to Dennis Kuchta, owner of Wise House Environmental Services, RSF offers a unique platform for veterans to experience the therapeutic effects of fishing and socializing with fellow veterans. This aligns perfectly with Wise House's commitment to community support and veteran welfare.

Successful Fundraiser for a Noble Cause

The recent fundraiser on November 4th 2023, pivotal in RSF's efforts to acquire a larger ocean-going vessel, saw a significant contribution from Dennis and Viviana Kuchta, both through a direct donation and winning a bid on a special shotgun. The shotgun, engraved with the RSF logo by Pirate Firearms, was auctioned for $2,900, with all proceeds benefiting RSF directly. The fundraiser was a huge success and many attendees donated to the cause. This successful event enables RSF to expand its reach, offering more veterans the opportunity to find tranquility and companionship on the water. Right Side Fishing organization announced on their Instagram page on November 23, Thanksgiving day that they were able to secure a new Boat! They upgraded to a 260 GFX Twin Vee.

An Inspiring Journey - From Military to Mission

In a heartfelt interview with George Brady, Dennis Kuchta delves into his uncle's military career and the inception of RSF. This conversation, available on YouTube, highlights the profound impact of RSF's work and the personal journey of a veteran turning his passion into a lifeline for others.

A Family Business with a Heart for Service

Wise House Environmental Services, deeply rooted in family values and community service, continues its commitment to making a difference. This event is one of the many ways the Kuchta family and their business strive to positively impact the lives around them.

For more information about Right Side Fishing and its mission, please visit Right Side Fishing. To learn more about the services provided by Wise House Environmental Services, please visit their website at www.wisehousebugs.com.

About Wise House Environmental Services

Established in 2015 by Dennis Kuchta, Wise House Environmental Services is a full-service pest control company servicing Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. With a focus on safe, effective, and pet-friendly pest control solutions, Wise House is dedicated to excellence in service and community involvement.

