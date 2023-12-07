Washington, DC, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Victorious Family Ignites

Nationwide Movement for Family Discipleship

Special Section in The Washington Times

unites dynamic faith leadership



ATLANTA — Victorious Family, an international nonprofit, is sparking a nationwide movement for family discipleship as the path toward reviving America’s family-centered faith and character. Details about this movement are published here in a Special Section of The Washington Times.

“This is a decisive moment in our nation’s history,” writes Dr. Terence Chatmon, founder and CEO of Victorious Family. “It is an opportunity to rewrite our narrative, from one of decay to one of restoration, from moral ambiguity to a resurgence of faith and character.

“It’s a summons to fortify our societal foundation by fortifying the family,” Dr. Chatmon adds.

Victorious Family, founded in 2008 in Alpharetta, Georgia, has an expanding network of 42,000 churches with connections to families and religious leaders in 39 countries. The nonprofit utilizes parenting workshops and family discipleship resources, including Dr. Chatmon’s best-selling book, Do Your Children Believe? Becoming Intentional About Your Family's Faith and Spiritual Legacy. Victorious Family’s Master Family Champion program has trained and certified more than a hundred coaches to help families deepen their spiritual formation at home.

The need for a family discipleship movement at this time has never been greater. The number of families in the U.S. who have a “biblical worldview” has eroded from 12% to 4%, according to the America’s Values Study recently done by Dr. George Barna, director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. Nearly half of Millennials today are what Dr. Barna refers to as “Don’ts” — they either don’t believe, don’t know, or don’t care if there is a God.

However, many Millennials are reviving their family-centered faith in God, and some contributed their voices to the Victorious Family Special Section. The Akers family of Georgia are one of the families who share about their parenting in the modern era.

“We strive for our children to be ambassadors of faith, equipped to spread God’s love, compassion, and grace among their peers and the larger community,” shared the Akers couple. “This means helping them discover and develop their unique abilities and talents, while instilling an understanding that these gifts are to be employed for noble and virtuous purposes. By encouraging them to utilize their time wisely, pursuing endeavors that contribute positively to society, and utilizing their talents to uplift others, they will exemplify the principles of faith in a practical and meaningful manner.”

Victorious Family’s discipleship movement seeks to renew families’ personal connections to God and Holy Scripture, assist parents with raising their children as godly people, and resurrect family-centered faith that can resolve societal troubles and create a better world.

Victorious Family is also initiating a new educational and training facility near Atlanta. The Research & Equipping Family Discipleship Institute is designed to be the hub for the family discipleship movement and house Victorious Family’s growing nonprofit operations.

In addition to Dr. Terence Chatmon, contributing authors of the Victorious Family Special Section include Dr. George Barna, director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University; Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The 5 Love Languages; former NFL tight end and family values activist Benjamin Watson; Hobby Lobby President and Board Chairman of the Museum of the Bible Steve Green; Arizona Christian University President Len Munsil; Arizona Christian University Professor Dr. Tracy Munsil, Dr. Richard Blackaby, president of Blackaby Ministries International; Christian self-help author Dr. Henry Cloud; Dr. Ted Baehr, publisher of Movieguide and chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission ministry; and Perimeter Church Senior Pastor Jeff Norris.





U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-IL) write about family-related actions on Capitol Hill. Supporting organizations of this Special Section include the Christian Community Credit Union, New Yorker Hotel, Ocean Peace, Christian Education Institute, Nehemiah Institute, Foundation for American Christian Education, and The Washington Times’ faith-based feature, “Higher Ground.”

