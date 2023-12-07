Europe Saturated Kraft Paper Sales to Total US$ 831.5 million in 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the Europe-saturated kraft paper industry revenue is projected to grow from US$ 543.6 million in 2023 to US$ 831.5 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, demand for saturated kraft papers in Europe is predicted to surge at 4.4% CAGR.



The unbleached saturated kraft segment is set to dominate the target business during the assessment period. It will likely register a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033. Hence, key manufacturers are expected to strengthen their unbleached saturated kraft paper portfolio to gain maximum profits.

The use of saturated kraft paper is growing steadily in Europe, which is expected to continue through 2033. This is due to the increasing demand for saturated kraft paper from diverse industries including chemicals, construction, and e-commerce.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18429

Growing need for sustainable packaging solutions is acting as a catalyst triggering sales of saturated kraft paper across Europe. Saturated kraft paper is emerging as an ideal eco-friendly alternative in the Europe luxury packaging sector.

The Europe luxury packaging sector is adopting saturated kraft papers as they provide aesthetic design and sustainability. With consumers becoming more conscious of packaging design and sustainability, demand for saturated kraft paper is set to rise significantly.

Saturated kraft papers allow brands to enhance their product appeal and comply with regulations. Manufacturers can adopt this material to improve packaging efficiency, thereby fostering business growth.

Growing demand for ready-to-assemble furniture is another key factor expected to boost sales of saturated kraft papers. This is because these papers are used to protect the furniture from various environmental factors and shipment risks.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Europe saturated kraft paper revenue is predicted to total US$ 831.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. Sales of saturated kraft papers in Europe are expected to grow at 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. By basis weight, more than 200 GSM is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

through 2033. Based on end use, the industrial sector is predicted to total US$ 440.2 million in 2033.

in 2033. By application, flooring segment is projected to account for 32.5% revenue share by 2033.

revenue share by 2033. Demand in the United Kingdom is set to increase at 6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Italy is poised to register a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2033.



“The spreading awareness of environmental issues and the consequent emphasis on sustainability will likely drive the business of saturated kraft paper in Europe. Manufacturers are adopting digital printing, which allows more customized and digitally appealing designs,”- says an Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Outline of Important Trends Shaping the Europe Saturated Kraft Paper Business

Reuse of Industrial Wood Waste Contributing to Circular Economy

In recent years, there has been a rise in the adoption of sustainable practices and resource efficiency. This has led to the search for potential ways to minimize waste and maximize the use of available resources by industries, including paper and pulp. Converting industrial wood waste into kraft paper best matches these objectives.

During the manufacturing of saturated kraft paper, a byproduct called black liquor, which has diverse applications, is derived. Manufacturers can use a special chemical process to extract lignin from this black liquor, which can be used as renewable bio-based material for diverse applications.

The products from black liquor can be reused in the pulping process, reducing the use of external resources to a larger extent. Using these practices, Manufacturers can minimize the environmental footprint, increase resource adoption, and reduce production costs.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18429

Rise in Exports of High-Performance Extensible Saturated Kraft Paper

The growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions has prompted prominent industrial sectors to adopt paper-based ones. A recent trend has shown that there is a growth in the export of extensible saturated kraft paper from Europe.

Saturated kraft paper can be stretched as it is resistant to tearing to a greater extent. This property makes them ideal for wrapping and securing various products of different shapes and sizes.

Manufacturers adopt saturated kraft paper-based packaging for the transportation of products over a long distance. The recognition of extensible saturated kraft paper globally has led to the export demand in Europe. This has boosted the Europe business to a great extent, and the trend will likely continue through 2033.

Who is Winning?

International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Nordic Paper AS, Ahlstrom, Stora Enso Oyj, MM Kotkamills, Mondi plc, Formica group, and Ranheim paper and board are few prominent saturated kraft paper manufacturers listed in the report. The tier 1 players hold 30% to 35 % of the overall Europe saturated kraft paper business.

Key companies are concentrating on launching new products made from recycled materials. They are also adopting strategies like mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their presence and boost their sales.

Recent developments:

In 2020, Formica Group added the natural recycled kraft and black recycled kraft to its Surface Set 2020.



Get More Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Europe saturated kraft paper business, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections based on basis weight (less than 50 GSM, 50 GSM to 100 GSM, 101 GSM to 200 GSM, more than 200 GSM), paper grade (unbleached and bleached), application (countertop, partition, shelving, flooring, and others), and end use (household and industrial).

Build A Future-Ready Business - Buy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18429

Europe Saturated Kraft Paper Business by Category

By Basis Weight:

Less than 50 GSM

50 to 100 GSM

101 to 200 GSM

More than 200 GSM

By Paper Grade:

Unbleached Virgin Recycled

Bleached Virgin Recycled



By Application:

Countertop

Partition

Shelving

Flooring

Other(Panels, Cabinetry, etc.)



By End Use:

Household Decorative Compact

Industrial

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

The Europe décor paper market size is further set to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2032. And is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,406.4 million by the end of 2032.

In Western Europe, the tape dispensers landscape is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4% through 2034. The tape dispenser in Western Europe is poised to witness significant opportunities with US$ 934.4 million in 2024.

Europe barrier-coated paper market size is forecast to increase US$ 1.8 billion by 2033. Total barrier-coated paper sales across Europe are set to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% throughout the projection period (2023 to 2033).

Europe molded fiber pulp packaging market is forecast to account for US$ 2.6 billion in 2023, and further accelerate at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033 to attain a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion by 2033.

The demand for stretch film in Western Europe is likely to expand with a 3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The industry is projected to attain US$ 584.4 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube