Tag Systems and Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) to bring biometric card to market

Global card manufacturer Tag Systems (part of AUSTRIACARD Holdings AG) has achieved Mastercard certification for its biometric card based on Fingerprint Cards’ sensor and STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. Banks and fintechs can now issue Mastercard-branded biometric payment cards to enhance convenience and security for cardholders.



Roger Carrico, Vice President, Head of Sales & Business development, Payment & Access at Fingerprints comments: “In Tag Systems we have a partner that likes to lead the way with high-end payment services. Banks and fintechs can take advantage of the opportunity to differentiate, retain and acquire customers and drive revenues.”

Jon Neeraas, CEO at Tag Systems adds: “With this certification, we are excited to support our partners in issuing top-of-wallet biometric cards that utilize Fingerprints and ST latest technologies. Together, we are creating convenient, hygienic, and secure transactions for all purchases.”

Following a partnership agreement in 2022, the cards will contain Fingerprints' second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module, software platform and algorithm. The sensors deliver increased image quality and processing speed with improved power efficiency for biometric cards. The sensor module also features additional privacy layers and advanced encryption to further enhance card security. This will combine with Tag Systems’ extensive payment card solutions and services, based on STMicroelectronics STPAY-Topaz-Bio.

About Tag Systems

Tag Systems, part of Austriacard Holdings AG, is a fast-growing Group with more than 900 employees in its Digital Security Division, delivers high end products, services and solutions to Financial Institutions and Fintechs in Europe, UK, Latam, MEA and USA/Canada.

Austriacard Holdings AG is listed in the Vienna & Athens Stock Exchange.

Media Contact: Olga Baro, +376 358 321 obaro@tagsystems.net

Tag Systems website

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

