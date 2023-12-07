Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 7 December 2023 at 9:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45422/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2494 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2494 Volume weighted average price: 6.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 267 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(3): Volume: 881 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 3619 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(5): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.965 EUR
(7): Volume: 1851 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 9812 Volume weighted average price: 6.94344 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 826 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(2): Volume: 2845 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 3671 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5223 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 881 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(3): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 3015 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 3952 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(7): Volume: 1146 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(8): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(9): Volume: 1526 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 19915 Volume weighted average price: 6.93514 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1413 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(2): Volume: 1041 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(3): Volume: 1820 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 6640 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(5): Volume: 2650 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 4620 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(7): Volume: 2730 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(8): Volume: 3563 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(9): Volume: 3422 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(10): Volume: 4398 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(11): Volume: 4286 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(12): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(13): Volume: 3451 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(14): Volume: 5233 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(15): Volume: 6048 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(16): Volume: 2049 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(17): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(18): Volume: 1354 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(19): Volume: 2789 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(20): Volume: 3172 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(21): Volume: 2188 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(22): Volume: 3785 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(23): Volume: 1569 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(24): Volume: 1804 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(25): Volume: 2611 Unit price: 6.915 EUR
(26): Volume: 6788 Unit price: 6.915 EUR
(27): Volume: 601 Unit price: 6.915 EUR
Aggregated transactions (27):
Volume: 88841 Volume weighted average price: 6.94254 EUR
