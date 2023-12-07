Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 7 December 2023 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45422/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2494 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2494 Volume weighted average price: 6.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 267 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 881 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 3619 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(5): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.965 EUR

(7): Volume: 1851 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 9812 Volume weighted average price: 6.94344 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 826 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(2): Volume: 2845 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 3671 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5223 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 881 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 3015 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 3952 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(7): Volume: 1146 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(8): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(9): Volume: 1526 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 19915 Volume weighted average price: 6.93514 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1413 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(2): Volume: 1041 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 1820 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 6640 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(5): Volume: 2650 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 4620 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 2730 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(8): Volume: 3563 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(9): Volume: 3422 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(10): Volume: 4398 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(11): Volume: 4286 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(12): Volume: 1316 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(13): Volume: 3451 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(14): Volume: 5233 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(15): Volume: 6048 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(16): Volume: 2049 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(17): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(18): Volume: 1354 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(19): Volume: 2789 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(20): Volume: 3172 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(21): Volume: 2188 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(22): Volume: 3785 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(23): Volume: 1569 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(24): Volume: 1804 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(25): Volume: 2611 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

(26): Volume: 6788 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

(27): Volume: 601 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (27):

Volume: 88841 Volume weighted average price: 6.94254 EUR



