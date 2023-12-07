Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Ford Trucks to deliver a hydrogen fuel storage system for their prototype heavy-duty truck

(Oslo, 7 December 2023) Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero-emission infrastructure and mobility solutions, has been awarded a purchase order by Ford Trucks to deliver a complete hydrogen fuel storage system for development of a Fuel Cell Electric-Powered Vehicle (FCEV) F-MAX as part of the Horizon Europe project ZEFES (Zero Emission Freight EcoSystem), a zero-emission logistics deployment project in which Ford Trucks participates with the vision of pioneering future transportation solutions. As a partner in project ZEFES, a pan-European project specifically targeting decarbonization of long-haul heavy-duty trucking in Europe, Ford Trucks will develop and deliver a fuel cell electric heavy-duty prototype F-MAX truck that will operate as part of a larger fleet of zero-emission trucks collecting data from real-world operations.

The F-MAX FCEV will be Ford Trucks’ first fuel cell-powered vehicle, developed and manufactured in Turkey, and will begin European Ten-T corridor demonstrations in 2025 as part of the ZEFES project goals.

Driving Energy Transformation

“We focus our investment, R&D and innovation efforts in line with our global electrification strategy to be a leading player in the decarbonization transformation happening in the automotive industry”, says Ford Trucks’ Vice President Emrah Duman. “We are very happy to have the support from Hexagon Purus as an experienced partner in our development plan of a fuel-cell electric heavy-duty truck as part of project ZEFES”.

“We are using our in-depth knowledge of lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage technology to help Ford Trucks pave the way for fuel-cell electric long-haul heavy-duty trucking in Europe”, says Michael Kleschinski, EVP of Hexagon Purus. “We are excited to be selected by Ford Trucks to support their development plan as part of project ZEFES”.



About the market

The mobility sector is accountable for approximately 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in “hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in amongst other the mobility sector is critical to reducing carbon emissions.



As a part of Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation to tackle global challenges, project ZEFES aims specifically at addressing the decarbonization of long-haul heavy-duty freight across Europe. The project will deploy a total of nine different long-haul truck configurations split into six battery electric- and three fuel-cell electric trucks. The nine trucks will operate for 15 months and collect up to one million kilometers of driving data from real-world operations. With 40 partners from 14 countries and a total investment program of EUR 35.5 million, project ZEFES will bring together the road transport value chain to move the transportation sector one step closer to EU’s Green Deal emission targets.



Timing

Delivery of the complete hydrogen storage system is scheduled for Q1 2024.

For more information:

Elinor Turander, Global Communication Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 I eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Ford Trucks:

Ford’s only heavy commercial brand, Ford Trucks produces a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks, and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Our ‘2019 International Truck of the Year (IToY)’ award-winning F-MAX has brought critical acclaim and high global demand. Ford commercial vehicles’ proven track record of quality, durability, and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks’ international product strategy based on the best total cost of ownership promise. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than half a century of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the CIS, and continue to grow our international network on 3 continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides. For more information about Ford Trucks and its products worldwide, please visit www.fordtrucksglobal.com.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

