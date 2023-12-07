United Kingdom Construction Anchor Industry Revenue to Total US$ 675.1 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Construction Activities | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the sales of construction anchors in the United Kingdom are estimated to total US$ 371.2 Million in 2023 and US$ 675.1 Million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for construction anchors is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.2% in the United Kingdom.



The chemical anchors segment is expected to dominate the United Kingdom through 2033. It will likely expand at a 6.2% CAGR, totaling US$ 620.9 Million by 2033. This is attributable to the rising usage of chemical anchors, such as injectable adhesive anchors, in diverse sectors and applications.

Several factors are anticipated to drive sales of construction anchors in the United Kingdom. These include rising construction activities, expansion of the residential sector, and growing demand for high-quality anchors.

With a population that continues to expand, there is a pressing need for new housing units, both in urban and suburban areas. This demand has spurred a construction boom, leading to an increased requirement for anchors to secure a wide range of fixtures, from structural components to interior fittings.

According to the latest data, the United Kingdom government is investing heavily in infrastructure projects to improve transport networks, communication systems, and energy infrastructure. The government's focus on developing regional transport links and improving rail connectivity to leading cities is expected to drive demand for construction anchors in the infrastructure segment.

The United Kingdom’s government has made a notable commitment to increasing infrastructure investments. The latest data from the country’s government shows that it will be investing in new and improved transportation infrastructure across the country. This, in turn, will create new opportunities for construction anchor manufacturers.

The United Kingdom has the second-leading urban rail network in Europe. It enjoys a modern, privatized rail network connecting key cities into mainland Europe via the world-class Eurostar rail service. Expansion of the rail network is set to bolster sales of construction anchors through 2033.

As the construction sector sees substantial growth due to expanding housing needs and government investments in infrastructure, the demand for construction anchors continues to rise. This will likely present opportunities for anchor manufacturers and suppliers to meet the growing demand.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Construction anchor demand in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a 6.2% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By application, the building construction segment is expected to total US$ 275.7 Million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on sales channel, the retail sales segment is set to hold a revenue share of 26.5% in 2023.

in 2023. By product type, the chemical anchors segment is poised to expand at a 6.2% CAGR between 203 and 2033.

between 203 and 2033. England is expected to account for a significant value share of about 84.7% in 2033.

in 2033. Demand in Scotland is predicted to rise at a 5.4% CAGR through 2033.

“The United Kingdom’s construction anchor business is poised to witness healthy growth due to increasing infrastructure investments by the government and the rising housing needs. These factors are spurring the demand for construction anchors to secure a wide range of fixtures in urban and suburban developments, creating growth prospects for the target business,” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading players in the United Kingdom construction anchors industry are –

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Hilti Corporation

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Ancon Limited

Misumi Corporation.

Platipus Anchors Ltd

2K Polymer Systems

Itw Construction Products

Anchor Systems (International) Ltd

BeA Fastening Systems

Chemfix

Fischer Fixings LLC



Key players are focusing on the expansion of domestic production and technology areas of construction anchors to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovation on the existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Hilti and Trackunit collaborated to help the construction business embrace digital transformation.



Get More Insights into the United Kingdom Construction Anchor Business:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the United Kingdom construction anchor business, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand its potential, growth, and scope, the target business is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and country.

United Kingdom Construction Anchors Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Metal Wedge Anchors Undercut Anchors Concrete Screws Drop-in Anchors Sleeve and Nail Anchors Cast-in Anchors

Chemical Injectable Adhesive Anchors Capsule Adhesive Anchors

Light Duty Anchors (Nylon) Plugs Drywall Plugs Drywall Screws Insulation Anchors Metal Screws



By Application:

Building Construction

Civil Engineering

Construction Installation

DIY

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

Retail Sales

Home Centers

Online Sales



By Country:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

