Onez Introduces an Updated B2B Web3 Product, the White Label Crypto Wallet

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onez, a leader in web3 technology, has announced a big update to its B2B product, the White Label Crypto Wallet. This update shows Onez's dedication to innovation and excellence in digital finance.





White Label Crypto Wallet: A comprehensive solution

The White Label Crypto Wallet by Onez is a comprehensive solution designed for businesses looking to offer crypto wallet services under their own brand. This product stands out for its adaptability, security, and user-friendly interface, catering to the diverse needs of businesses in the digital asset management space. The wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies from and offers features such as staking, NFTs, seamless transactions, and an intuitive user interface, making it an ideal choice for businesses aiming to provide top-tier crypto services to their customers.

Latest updates to the White Label Crypto Wallet The recent update to the White Label Crypto Wallet introduces several key enhancements:

Full mobile device adaptability. Achieving 100% adaptability across various mobile platforms, the wallet ensures a seamless user experience, reflecting the growing trend of mobile-first digital interactions.

Expanded blockchain support: The wallet now supports additional blockchains, including WAVES, XLM (Stellar), LSK (Lisk), ALGO (Algorand), XEM (NEM), ZIL (Zilliqa), ATOM (Cosmos), and XTZ (Tezos). This update provides additional options for managing digital assets.

New staking options. Introducing staking features for TXZ and ATOM, the wallet now facilitates additional investment opportunities, allowing users to earn rewards through network participation.

User interface update. The wallet's UI has been refined for a more intuitive and engaging experience, with new dashboard graphics that simplify data visualization and management.

Optimized application performance. The process of creating a wallet has been improved, making it the fastest in the White Label market and providing exceptional efficiency for business operations.

Elevating the B2B crypto landscape

These updates to the White Label Crypto Wallet are set to elevate Onez's position in the B2B crypto landscape. The enhanced wallet is not just a tool for digital asset management but a comprehensive solution that aligns with the evolving needs of businesses in the digital finance market.

About Onez

Onez is a leading company in developing blockchain solutions. They create versatile and user-friendly products for businesses, with a strong knowledge of digital finance. Onez provides cutting-edge solutions that connect traditional finance with the fast-changing world of cryptocurrencies. Their focus on efficiency, security, and adaptability makes them a trusted partner for businesses exploring opportunities in blockchain and crypto services.

