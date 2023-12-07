Perceptyx Recognized as a Strategic Leader in 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the leading employee listening and manager effectiveness platform, has been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid ™ for Talent and People Success , published by Fosway Group, Europe's premier HR industry analyst firm.



The Fosway 9-Grid™ serves as a guide for organizations seeking to identify and select top HR technology solutions in the UK and European markets. The report compares different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, and Future Trajectory, among other factors. Perceptyx's recognition as a Strategic Leader underscores its growing European market share, investments in innovation, and lower total cost of ownership.

Source: Fosway Group; Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent & People Success; November 2023.

With more than two decades dedicated to enhancing employee experience (EX), Perceptyx distinguishes itself through its advanced AI capabilities and a deep commitment to aligning its suite of listening products with the needs of customers. The company excels in transforming data-driven people insights into impactful business outcomes, amplifying the influence and effectiveness of HR leaders at the organizations with which it partners. This approach ensures the seamless integration of its People Insights Platform with other HR information systems (HRIS), showcasing how improved EX can lead to substantial business success.

"As Fosway’s report points out, quantifying HR's impact on the business remains a perennial problem — especially now as economic conditions soften and technology investments are under increasing scrutiny," explained John Borland, Co-founder and CEO of Perceptyx. "The challenge lies in not just the integration of data across the talent ecosystem, but critically, in connecting business intelligence with people intelligence. When HR leaders can do this consistently, and at scale, their value to the enterprise increases exponentially. This is precisely the challenge that Perceptyx is dedicated to addressing. If this is also your single biggest challenge as an enterprise HR leader, Perceptyx is the right solution for you today, and for years to come.”

Joseph Freed, VP of Product for Perceptyx, also highlighted the role of AI-powered innovation in the organization’s continued growth and success. "At Perceptyx, our focus is on leveraging AI to tackle two critical challenges: personalized insights for all employees and the ability to inspire meaningful behavior change,” said Freed. “The Perceptyx AI Insights Engine exemplifies this commitment and helps explain why we’re a ‘Strategic Leader’ in the field. It's designed to not only personalize insights by connecting and analyzing various data types but also to power intelligent nudges, fostering behavior change. This dual approach of personalizing data and nudging employees at scale is a game-changer, especially for large organizations that struggle to help their managers act on survey feedback."

“The European enterprise market continues to be a growing one for Perceptyx, building on our existing strengths within the region for customers in manufacturing, financial services, retail, and more,” said Carrie Brady, Perceptyx’s VP for New Business Sales and Partnerships, EMEA. “This recognition by Fosway is a strong validation of our commitment to innovation, an evidence-based approach to people analytics, and our ability to deliver on critical outcomes for customers.”

To download a full copy of the report, visit: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid-2/talent-management-people-success/ .

About Perceptyx

Since its inception in 2003, Perceptyx has been a pioneer in the employee insights industry. The company offers enterprise-level employee listening and people analytics to over 600 clients, including a third of the Fortune 100. Perceptyx's unique technology platform and tailored approach enable managers, HR executives, and business leaders to uncover deep insights within large, complex organizations. This empowers them to make informed decisions that positively impact business outcomes. Perceptyx's commitment to innovation and intellectual curiosity continuously challenges the status quo, helping people and organizations "see the way forward." For more information or to speak with a team member, visit www.perceptyx.com .

About the Fosway 9-Grid™



Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

perceptyx@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af544712-c7a4-4c6c-8ebf-82450365ae9a